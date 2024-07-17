Liverpool could sign their very own Rodri for £51m after snubbing Arsenal move

Aymeric Laporte and Martin Zubimendi of Spain celebrate victory after the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool could be in the market for a defensive midfielder and a Euro 2024 winner could be the perfect recruit.

If Liverpool fans could strengthen one position in the summer transfer window, it’s fair to say large sections would select a new defensive midfield.

It's an area of the squad that is lightest in terms of natural options. Surveying Arne Slot's roster, the only out-and-out senior player is Wataru Endo. And even the Japan international has admitted recruiting another No.6 wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing.

After his shock arrival from Stuttgart last summer, Endo surprised most Kopites. His name was unheralded while the modest price tag of £16 million and his age of 30 were scoffed at. Yet Endo enjoyed a solid maiden campaign at Anfield, helping Liverpool win the Carabao Cup and finish third in the Premier League.

However, some would argue an upgrade is required. Alexis Mac Allister was also deployed to screen the defence, especially as Endo acclimatised, yet the World Cup winner and newly-crowned Copa America champion with Argentina is much more effective in an advanced midfield role.

Stefan Bajcetic is another option who had a breakthrough campaign in 2022-23. Yet he missed the majority of last season and may continue to be carefully managed in 2024-25.

If those supporters who indeed would like to see a No.6 signed could pick anyone - and money was no object - then Manchester City's Rodri would be at the top of the pile. It's widely concurred that there is no better player in the world in his role. Since arriving at the Etihad Stadium in 2019, he's helped City win four Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups, two League Cups and the Club World Cup. He was also integral to Spain claiming Euro 2024 glory, with Rodri being named Player of the Tournament.

Of course, there's not a chance Liverpool could sign the 28-year-old. Absolutely zero. But what about a player of Rodri's ilk? That might appeal to Arne Slot. It certainly would to fans. And they got a glimpse of who could be the answer in Spain's 2-1 victory over England in the Euros final.

With the game goalless at half-time and the players starting to appear for the second period, Rodri was nowhere to be seen. The excitement among Three Lions fans and media could not be hidden as it indeed emerged he would no longer be involved. It was a hammer blow for Spain, who had dominated the opening 45 minutes, and a major boost for Gareth Southgate's side.

His replacement was someone relatively unknown to the England supporters in Martín Zubimendi. The Real Sociedad man had played in three of Spain's previous six games, yet two were fleeting substitute outings. The other was a start in a 1-0 win over Albania which was a dead rubber for La Roja.

Yet the biggest compliment that Zubimendi could be given was that Rodri was not missed. He slotted into the No.6 role seamlessly. In and out of possession, the 25-year-old was superb. Zubimendi won all five ground duels he competed for, had a 92% pass success rate and completed one dribble. His contributions were key as Spain broke the heart of England. Anyone who thought the Three Lions would have a key advantage were proven emphatically wrong.

Zubimendi's performance came against the backdrop of a fine season for Sociedad. He netted four goals in 41 games as the Basque side finished sixth in La Liga, were beaten in the Copa del Rey semi-finals and topped their Champions League group before being beaten by Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16.

Interestingly, Liverpool were linked with Zubimendi earlier this year and he is said to have a £51 million release clause. He reportedly turned down a switch to Arsenal in January 2023. “Rumors, rumors, because I told my manager that I didn’t want to hear anything, especially in winter,” he told Spanish outlet Sport. “Leaving Real Sociedad aside with the season we are having would be illogical. Here I am very happy.”

It remains to be seen whether Slot looks to augment his options in the engine room. In terms of the position, Atalanta’s Ederson has been linked with a switch to Anfield. Yet when watching the Euro 2024 final, perhaps Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes may have spotted a new option.