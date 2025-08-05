Luke Hewitson, right, and Bobby Clark during a training session at AXA Training Centre prior to the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg training and press conference on March 06, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool sold the midfielder last summer but have a significant sell-on clause in Bobby Clark’s contract.

A midfielder who Liverpool sold last year has been linked with a return to the Premier League.

The Reds made the decision to cash in on Bobby Clark last summer. Liverpool signed the youngster from Newcastle United when he was aged 16 in a deal worth up to £1.5 million.

Clark, the son of former Magpies favourite Lee, made good progress on Merseyside. In the 2023-24 season, the England youth international made a total of 12 appearances, with the highlight being his substitute outing in the 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Clark also netted his maiden senior goal in a 6-1 Europa League thrashing of Sparta Prague. Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Clarke’s performance:” Bobby, it’s really nice to see the boys develop and flourish, to be honest. That was a top performance of Bobby. A real performance. Goal yes. But he set up whichever goal with winning the ball back up high, really high pressing situation – top, top, top. And then controlling a football game, with all the excitement inside that he definitely still has, is fantastic.”

However, after Klopp departed the Anfield hot seat and his assistant Pep Lijnders took charge of Red Bull Salzburg, Clark opted to make the switch to the Austrian side for a fee of £10 million.

Disappointing move

Yet Clark endured a disappointing maiden campaign at Salzburg, which was not helped by Lijnders being sacked just months into his role. Clark made 24 appearances but was consistently left out of match-day squads towards the end of the campaign - and was surplus to requirements for Salzburg's Club World Cup campaign.

The 20-year-old future at Die Roten Bullen has looked bleak. And according to the Newcastle Chronicle, Salzburg have offered the Magpies the chance to re-sign Clark on loan with a view to a purchase for £5 million.

Clark’s father Lee, a hero in the Toon, has admitted he’d love his son to return to St James’ Park. I don't know how many fathers and sons have done it for the club,” Clark snr said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast. “I was lucky enough to do it 265 times. Who knows, he might have to do an Alan Shearer and come back. But yeah, that would be my ultimate dream. Definitely."

If Eddie Howe's side decided to purchase Clark, it would mean that Liverpool miss out on a windfall. The Reds have a 17.5 per cent sell-on clause but only for any profit that Salzburg make. It’s said that European sides Red Star Belgrade, PSV Eindhoven, Anderlecht and Hadjuk Split have also expressed an interest, as well as Newcastle’s fierce foes Sunderland.

Championship move in offing

However, there might still be hope for Liverpool. That is because reports suggest that Clark is undergoing a medical at Championship outfit Derby County ahead of a loan switch, per Football Insider. If the youngster completes a move to Pride Park then he will reunite with former Reds team-mate Owen Beck, who has joined the Rams on a temporary basis.

If Clark does complete a move to Derby and impresses then that could see his price tag raised. This summer, second-tier side Middlesbrough have valued Hayden Hackney at £20 million.