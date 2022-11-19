Liverpool cult hero Kolo Toure set for first managerial job at Championship club

Kolo Toure looks set to leave Leicester City’s coaching staff to become Wigan Athletic manager.

Former Liverpool defender Kolo Toure is set to land his first managerial job.

Toure has been offered the role at Championship outfit Wigan Athletic and is primed to succeed Leam Richardson, who was sacked last week.

Toure had a fine playing career. He won the Premier League title and two FA Cups with Arsenal before helping Manchester City claim the Premier League title in 2012.

The ex-Ivory Coast international joined Liverpool in 2013 and established cult status at Anfield. During his three years at the Reds, he made 71 appearances and scored one goal. In the 2015-16 season, Toure helped Jurgen Klopp’s side reach the League Cup and Europa League final.

Toure hung up his boots Celtic before he joined Brendan Rodgers’ coaching staff at the Scottish giants. Rodgers signed Toure when Liverpool manager.

Toure followed Rodgers to Leicester City when he took charge in 2019 and the pair guided the club to FA Cup glory in 2021.

