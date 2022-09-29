Andy Robertson is reportedly unavailable for Liverpool as they prepare to face Brighton.

According to The Athletic, the left-back will again be absent for the Reds.

Robertson suffered a knee injury in Jurgen Klopp’s side’s 4-1 loss to Napoli in the Champions League earlier this month.

As a result, he was sidelined for the 2-1 victory over Ajax before the international break - and had to pull out of Scotland duty.

Klopp previously admitted that Robertson would not be available until the campaign recommenced.

But as Liverpool prepare for their first Premier League game in almost a month - with fixtures against Wolves and Chelsea postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - Robertson will not feature against Brighton at Anfield.

