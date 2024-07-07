Liverpool defender could follow in Jarrad Branthwaite’s footsteps with exit

Liverpool transfer news: The Liverpool youngster may choose to depart.

Jarrad Branthwaite ’s year at PSV Eindhoven helped him to blossom and now Liverpool ’s Sepp van den Berg could be set for the same pathway. Unfortunately, it would mean selling the 22–year-old, who has spent every season on loan since joining in 2019. In fact, he’s only ever featured in the first-team four times, which is a clear sign that his Liverpool dream is not going to work out. As it stands, Liverpool have four senior centre-backs and are linked with adding more, leaving him with no route into the first-team.

That’s even after an impressive 2023/24 with Mainz, where he came of age in a brutal relegation battle. He impressed that much that WhoScored revealed that he had made the U23 Team of the Season (a team that combined the highest rated players for average rating per game across Europe’s top five leagues) to further rubber stamp his credentials. Linked with a few moves away and with some reports claiming he would return to pre-season training with new boss Arne Slot, the latest interest from PSV Eindhoven could offer a new start. According to Dutch outlet Eindhovens Dagblad states that the Reds will have to come down in price if a deal is to be done. PSV are willing to pay a fee of around £13m, but Liverpool want at least double that sum. Considering he cost the club £1.4m in 2019 when he completed a move from PEC Swolle, it makes sense, financially, to allow him to leave this summer if a fair offer comes in - especially the fee being touted. Of course, Everton’s Branthwaite was in brilliant form for Sean Dyche last season and it may not have been possible without a loan move to PSV in the 2022/23 season. Prior to that, he was at Blackburn and the jump up to the Eredivise helped him to no end. He finds himself, as many do in his position, ready to step up to the next level. PSV offer an opportunity that is the polar opposite to Mainz; they stream-rolled the title and will play Champions League against the very best in the new 36-team format.