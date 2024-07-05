Getty Images

Liverpool transfer rumours: The Premier League defender spoke out on his future.

Nottingham Forest defender Murillo has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent months but the youngster may not quite be ready for the step-up, despite his recent comments.

The Brazilian was signed from Corinthians last summer, sparking major interest as a tall, young and technically gifted centre-back. It didn’t take long for him to generate buzz as he quickly settled into life in England by showcasing his unique dribbling ability - with Crystal Palace the first side to be shocked by his skill.

Having quickly become a fan-favourite, he was a regular in Forest’s line-up and he went on to make 32 starts as they beat the drop. The Telegraph have previously claimed a fee of £50m would be enough to secure any deal and while he is certainly a talented option, he is vastly inexperienced with just 63 senior appearances in his career to date.

However, while speaking on the Benja Me Mucho podcast, the 22-year-old confirmed that not only is he aware of interest from Chelsea, but he even speculated on what the move could cost. “I don’t know if it’s £70m, but I know there was a buzz of interest,” said the former Corinthians centre-back.

“I’d choose Manchester City but it would be more difficult for me to be a regular starter given the players they have in their squad,” Murillo claimed. “There’s City, Arsenal as well, who are fighting for the Premier League title. I wouldn’t discard Liverpool either, it would be a good opportunity for me to show my football in a big club.”

Interestingly, Jarell Quansah, who enjoyed a fantastic debut campaign at Liverpool, has a similar amount of games across a short loan spell at Bristol Rovers in 2023 and last season under Jurgen Klopp. Yet, his figures are vastly better than Murillo’s across the board, despite playing far less minutes in the league.

