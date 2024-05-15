Sepp van den Berg of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on August 18, 2022 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Sepp van den Berg has thrived during his loan spell at Mainz.

Sepp van den Berg is a doubt to miss what he will hope to be Mainz’s final game of the season - having enjoyed a highly fruitful loan spell away from Liverpool.

The defender has thrived at the Bundesliga outfit, scoring two goals in 34 appearances. Mainz had been at risk of relegation for much of the campaign or being in the play-offs for survival. But Die Nullfünfer have put a string of unbeaten results together in the final eight games, winning four and drawing four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last weekend, Mainz earned a 3-0 victory over Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund, with van den Berg being ever-present during the pivotal run. As a result, Bo Henriksen’s side have propelled themselves up to 15th.

They head to Wolfsburg on Saturday needing only a point to stay up, while they could finish as high as 13th. But van den Berg will have to be assessed to see if he can feature after suffering a head injury in training when a volley hit the back of his head. Via Kicker, Henriksen said: "I think it's not that bad.”

Van Den Berg has spent the past three-and-a-half seasons on loan away from Liverpool, having been signed from Dutch side PEC Zwolle in 2019.