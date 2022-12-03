Liverpool director visits club to discuss pair ahead of January transfer window

Liverpool duo Conor Bradley and Owen Beck are currently on loan at Bolton Wanderers.

Bolton Wanderers are optimistic they will not lose Liverpool loan pair Conor Bradley and Owen Beck in the January transfer window.

The Reds youngsters are both on season-long loans with the League One club. Bradley, a right-back, has thrived at the Trotters, having recorded four goals and four assists in 23 appearances so far.

Beck, meanwhile, joined Bradley having initially joined Portuguese outfit Famalicao. The left-back has made six outings after overcoming an injury and then having to work his way up to fitness.

Bolton sit fifth in the table and Evatt is desperate to keep the Liverpool pair as his side push for promotion in the second half of the season. And the Trotters boss admitted that Reds director of loan management, David Woodfine, visited the club earlier this week to check on Bradley and Beck’s progress.

Speaking to the Bolton News, Evatt said: “All I can say is the messaging we’ve had from Liverpool is really consistent throughout and they want him to be here for the remainder of the season. From what I understand from Conor, he loves this place, he loves being with us and wants to be a part of it for the remainder of the season.

“I don’t envisage that changing. If it does it does and that’s out of our hands. I spoke last week about controlling the controllables and that for us now is kind of out of our hands a little bit.

“But all we’ve done is show Conor and Liverpool that we are a trusted ally and that we can develop and help their players grow and I think we’ve done that for Conor and we’ll certainly do that for Owen Beck as well.

“When we bought Conor in, it was to give him the platform to have a full season of men’s football and to have a good season, a successful season, and somewhere he can grow and develop.

“I don’t see why the plans should change because we’ve stuck to our half of the bargain. I don’t think that’s right or fair but that’s Liverpool’s decision and all we can do is show them our best and I think we’ve done that.

“We’ve got a really good relationship with Liverpool, the loans manager is coming to visit us on Thursday, not for any other reason but to see the boys and see how we’re getting on. We have a fantastic relationship with them. I think both sides are happy with how things are going and would want that to continue.”