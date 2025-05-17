How Liverpool’s starting XI could look next season if recent transfer rumours come true.

Liverpool are in for a busy transfer window as they prepare to oversee their summer business as Premier League champions.

Their first departure has been confirmed as Trent Alexander-Arnold prepares to leave his boyhood club. Others are expected to follow and new faces have been linked to join, but how will the squad look once the new season starts?

We’ve taken a look at some of the latest updates on the transfer rumour mill and put together our predicted Liverpool XI, if these major deals come true.

Liverpool sign Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement and new left-back

Giorgi Mamardashvili is due to arrive at Anfield this summer but it’s hard to see him jump into the number one spot immediately. We can expect to see Alisson continue to start in between the sticks for Liverpool.

With Alexander-Arnold’s exit confirmed and Conor Bradley putting in a solid performance against Arsenal, a new chapter at Anfield is on the horizon at right-back. Whether Bradley is the main man for the role remains to be seen right now, but the Reds are heavily linked with new options in that position, the main one being Jeremie Frimpong.

The latest on this transfer front is that talks between Liverpool and the Bayer Leverkusen star are ‘well advanced and close to a successful conclusion’, according to German outlet kicker. This indicates that a deal for Frimpong could be wrapped up and announced pretty quickly once the window opens.

Liverpool are also expected to bring in a long-term successor for Andy Robertson, whose performances have dipped from his usual quality this season. With Kostas Tsimikas expected to be sold, the Reds are looking at bringing in Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth.

Reports surrounding this saga have been ongoing for a while now and Times reporter Jonathan Northcroft told The Transfers Podcast he would be ‘surprised’ if the deal doesn’t get done.

With a new contract under his belt, Virgil van Dijk will lead Liverpool’s defence one again next season. If the Reds can also reach new terms with Ibrahima Konate, we can expect to see the Frenchman partner his captain once again.

Liverpool make statement striker purchase

Liverpool have shown interest in new midfielders but as things stand, defenders and a centre-forward have taken priority. Alexis Mac Allister continues to impress since his £35 million arrival from Brighton, while Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch make up the rest of a solid midfield.

When it comes to Liverpool’s attack, there have been a number of transfer links throughout the lead up to the summer window. A new centre-forward is a major priority for the Reds and they could have cash from the sale of Darwin Nunez to put towards a new signing.

Alexander Isak was the leading candidate but with Newcastle United pricing most opponents out of a move, the Reds have turned their attention to other candidates. One of the names on the radar is Victor Osimhen, who is set to leave Napoli this summer after a successful season with Galatasaray, featuring 33 goals and eight assists so far.

Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas reported Liverpool’s interest in Osimhen in April, along with Isak and Benjamin Sesko. The addition of the Nigerian could make Liverpool’s attack even more threatening, especially with Mohamed Salah staying for another two seasons.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Jeremie Frimpong, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Victor Osimhen.