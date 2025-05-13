Stefan Borson has weighed in Liverpool’s link with Kevin De Bruyne this summer.

Kevin De Bruyne’s pending departure from Manchester City is one of the biggest transfer stories in the media right now. The midfielder is due to become a free agent this summer and Liverpool are among the clubs reportedly interested in signing him.

However, finance expert Stefan Borson has poured cold water on the idea of the Belgian swapping the light blue of the Etihad for Anfield red. De Bruyne is looking for his next club but Borson believes he will be looking for a similar salary to Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, who have recently agreed new terms on Merseyside.

This is simply not an option for the newly crowned Premier League champions, in fact, it would be quite the opposite if De Bruyne was to join the Reds. Liverpool World understands that the midfielder would be required to take a significant pay cut in order to play under Arne Slot next season.

Finance expert dismisses idea of Liverpool signing Kevin De Bruyne

Borson has corroborated this, telling Football Insider that Liverpool will not be able to bring De Bruyne in this summer unless he takes a ‘very big pay cut’ from what he is earning at City.

“But if you’re to go to Liverpool where you know because it’s all over the press that Van Dijk and Salah are on £400,000 a week each, and I would think De Bruyne would say ‘I’ll come but I would like a similar sort of salary’,” he continued.

“I just don’t think they’re even interested. I’d be absolutely staggered if they did that deal. When they’ve already got two players in their mid-30s, who are going to be mainstays of the team next season, I can’t see any possibility that they want to add a third experienced player.

“It is Kevin De Bruyne, but there’s big question marks over his fitness and his ability to play a 60-game season next season. I’d be extremely shocked if that happened. But good luck to De Bruyne if he can get Liverpool to pay him £400,000 a week or something.

Kevin De Bruyne in contact with Napoli

Italian powerhouses Napoli are looking ahead to a busy summer, with a number of exciting targets on their radar. De Bruyne is one player they are interested in signing and according to Sky Sport Switzerland, he has ‘given the green light’ to hold conversations with Gli Azzurri.

The report claims that De Bruyne has entered talks with Napoli and the sporting director is expected to return with a first draft of their salary proposal this week.

They are hoping to sign De Bruyne on a two-year contract, with the option of an additional extra year. The Belgian has reportedly given the go-ahead and is now ‘waiting’ for negotiations to begin, as he wants to settle into his club and life before taking a break ahead of the new season.