Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Several youngsters were missing as Liverpool under-21s earned victory over Man City.

Liverpool under-21s started their Premier League 2 season in successful fashion.

Barry Lewtas' side earned a 3-1 victory over Manchester City at the club's AXA Training Centre. Dominic Corness, Tom Hill and James Norris were on target for the young Reds.

But interestingly, there were several players absent for the under-21s. A number of fledgling talents who are on the fringes of Arne Slot's side did not feature amid potential summer departures on either loan or permanent deals.

It was hardly a surprise that Bobby Clark did not play against City. The midfielder is closing in on a departure to Red Bull Salzburg where he will reunite with former Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders. A £10 million fee has been suggested for Clark.

Ben Doak is regarded as one of the most exciting promising prospects at Anfield. He caught the eye with an electric performance in the 0-0 draw against Las Palmas in Liverpool's final pre-season friendly of the summer. The winger, 18, missed the final five months of last term because of a knee injury and he will be keen for regular minutes this term. Such is his ability is that Premier League rivals Leicester City and Southampton have been linked with loan moves.

Kaide Gordon is another forward who has had injury issues. He missed the entire 2022-23 campaign and had some problems last term. But the youngest FA Cup goalscorer in Liverpool's history remains highly regarded and he'll be desperate to get his career back on an upward trajectory. Championship side Swansea City have been mentioned as a potential destination.

Owen Beck, a left-back, could also go out to garner more experience after spending last season at Dundee. Scottish giants Celtic and Championship club QPR have been credited with an interest.

Meanwhile, Stefan Bajcetic and Tyler Morton trained with Slot's squad before the 2-0 win over Ipswich in the new Liverpool head coach's maiden game in charge. Bajcetic is a recognised No.6, which the Reds lack and will be hoping he can get minutes after missing almost all of last season with growing-related problems.

Morton is technically not classed as an under-21s player anymore as he’s above the age but five over-aged players are able to feature in squads for Premier League 2 games. The midfielder has spent the past two seasons on loan at Blackburn and Hull City where he has impressed. European dup RB Leipzig and Atalanta have been linked with a £20 million price tag suggested.

James McConnell, suggested to be wanted by Hull City, and Harvey Blair - reportedly on Portsmouth’s radar - also did not play for the under-21s.