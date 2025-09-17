Liverpool team training at AXA Training Centre on September 16, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League while the under-19s face their Spanish counterparts.

Liverpool have dropped two squad hints ahead of their Champions League curtain-raiser against Atletico Madrid.

Arne Slot’s side face the Spanish side at Anfield tonight and all eyes will be on whether Alexander Isak is handed a debut. Slot has confirmed that the striker, bought for a British record fee of £125 million on summer transfer deadline day, is available to feature. Isak was omitted for last weekend’s 1-0 win at Burnley.

Liverpool will have to decide whether Isak is handed a start of comes off the bench given his lack of fitness. If he is among the substitutes then Hugo Ekitike is likely to spearhead the attack.

And it appears there will be another centre-forward joining that is Jayden Danns. That is because the teenager does not feature for Liverpool unde-19s against their Atletico counterparts in the UEFA Youth League this afternoon.

Danns trained with Slot’s first team at the AXA Training Centre yesterday along with fellow youngsters Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni. While Danns is over under-19 age, UEFA rules allow teams to register five overage players provided they were born after 1 January 2006. Ngumoha and Nyoni are both within the age limit.

However, it is only Nyoni who plays of the trio, with the centre-midfielder donning the captain’s armband. Ngumoha is fully recognised as a first-team squad member, having scored a dramatic 100th-minute goal to earn a 3-2 win at Newcastle United last month. He also made an impact coming off the bench against Burnley.

Danns has endured injury problems over the past nine months, which prevented him from making a single appearance during a loan spell at Sunderland during the second half of last season. This campaign, he has made four outings for club and country and recorded as many goal contributions.

During the international break, Danns made his England under-20 debut and scored, having also been appointed skipper.

It’s a great competition to be involved in and great for the younger lads to come up against some of the best young footballers in Europe, and some of the best clubs in Europe. From a learning point of view it is excellent for them to be involved in it.

On the competition, Liverpool under-21 head coach Rob Page, who will be in charge of the under-19s and assisted by under-18s boss Simon Wiles, told the club’s website: “They do but it is great learnings for them. You want them to experience what players are like in Turkey against Galatasaray and in Milan and the top clubs in those countries. The message I give to the players is, we know you are good players and you wouldn’t be at this football club if you weren’t a good player. When you play against European clubs you’ve got to play the game and be wise at the same time. That will be a part of the game that maybe we take the biggest learnings from.

“Tactically, the teams we are going to be up against are probably not going to throw anything too different to the top Premier League 2 clubs we face, so it won’t be that much different, but maybe individual players might be, so it will be a good test. If we come up against a very good centre-forward then our centre-backs should relish that challenge, embrace it and enjoy it.

“Again, it’s about us doing the not-so-pretty side of the game really well and then earning the right to play. I am constantly saying that to the lads and the U21s group, as you can’t just turn up in any game and expect to play from the first minute. You’ve got to earn that right: that’s any team you play against but certainly against these top European teams.”