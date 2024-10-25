Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Arsenal manager revealed which players will not be available for this weekend’s Premier League encounter.

Mikel Arteta couldn’t confirm whether Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka or Jurrien Timber would be available for their clash with Liverpool this weekend.

Liverpool take on their title rivals on Sunday in the most eye-catching game of the weekend in North London and a win for Arne Slot’s side would see them create a seven-point gap between the two sides. With 11 wins in 12, Liverpool are full of confidence and will be eager to take revenge for their 3-1 defeat last year.

Arsenal team news

The Arsenal boss already had mounting injury issues with Martin Odegaard and Riccardo Calafiori absent alongside longer-term injuries that include Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu. He confirmed that Calafiori needs ‘more tests’ and is ruled out of this game.

William Saliba is also suspended after last weekend’s defeat to Bournemouth and there could be a shake-up in defence. Timber was involved in training but Arteta claimed it was a ‘wait and see’ situation. Star man Bukayo Saka was absent for the midweek win but he has done some training on the grass - Arteta said ‘we’ll see’ when it comes to his involvement at the weekend, leaving Liverpool fans hopeful of a weakened Arsenal side.

Liverpool team news

For Slot’s side, they are not without injury issues of their own. We already knew that Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker were ruled out until next month but he confirmed that both Conor Bradley and Federico Chiesa are unlikely to be in the squad as well. He also rested a few players during the week such as Andy Robertson and Luis Diaz suggesting that they will return to the side in a starting line-up that is expected to be strong at the Emirates.