Liverpool are now preparing for a tough-looking away clash with Brighton after taking care of businss in the Europa League.

The Reds defeated Union Saint-Galloise on Thursday night to continue their strong start in Europe, and they are now preparing for a trip South to face Brighton. The Seagulls have enjoyed a strong start to the season, but they conceded six at Aston Villa last weekend, and they will be desperate bounce back at home. Liverpool will have other ideas as they look to keep the pressure on Manchester City, who crucially face Arsenal on Sunday.

Zielinksi links

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Napoli star Piotr Zielinski.

The Reds strengthened their midfield significantly during the summer after a big turnover in the middle of the park, but they are still likely to want one more, whether that’s in January or next summer.

According to NapoliPiu, Zielinski will leave Napoli as a free agent next summer as things stand, and Liverpool are interested in taking advantage.

Gravenberch praise

Jamie Carragher has been praising Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch following the midfielder’s arrival lae in the summer.

“As for Gravenberch, he hasn’t played as much, you are looking at the potential and thinking it could be something really special there,” Carragher told the Liverpool Echo.

“You are seeing signs of that, the way he moves and glides past people. There is something there and, if Jurgen Klopp and his staff can make that into something good, we could have a really special player.