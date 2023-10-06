Liverpool have scope to explore other options after completing their midfield transformation during the summer.

Liverpool’s summer transfer window was heavily dominated by their midfield transformation after losing five senior players from the engine room. The Reds were unable to focus on any other areas of the team as they scoured the market to plug the gaps left by the likes of Fabinho and former captain Jordan Henderson.

After four new recruits, Jurgen Klopp has a balanced midfield once again, leaving some breathing room to explore other options in the upcoming windows. With rumours swirling around the uncertain future of Mohamed Salah, Liverpool will likely be considering new attackers, and after their successful summer haul from the Bundesliga, they may be revisiting Germany’s top flight.

According to Christian Falk, Klopp and co are interested in signing Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier. Writing on Substack (via The Boot Room), he said: “I heard he’s definitely on the list, as he brings something that’s very interesting for Liverpool. His high speed this season was 35.45 km/h.

“It’s also really good for Germany; he’s the second-fastest German player behind Leroy Sané. His contract at Hoffenheim runs until 2025 and I heard he has a release clause; he’ll be a little bit more expensive for English clubs but for German clubs he’ll only cost €20m (£17m).”

Beier has notched four goals and one assist in the Bundesliga so far this season, making an immediate impact after returning from his two seasons on loan with Hannover. At just 20 years of age, he is already impressing in the top flight and Falk described him as “a player you can educate” who “can play as a striker as well as on the wings, which would be beneficial for Liverpool’s rotations in the forward line.”

Beier’s rapid 35.45km/h is even faster than the top speeds hit by both Mohamed Salah and Luis Díaz last season. The only Liverpool player with a quicker pace is Darwin Núñez with an impressive 38 km/h.

