All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Liverpool as they prepare to take on Brentford.

Liverpool are back in action on Sunday when they take on Brentford in the Premier League. The Reds will be looking to go into the international break on the back of a win, especially after drawing with Luton Town and losing to Toulouse in their last two.

Jurgen Klopp's men need to ensure they keep the pressure on those above and avoid falling out of title contention this side of Christmas, and Tottenham's defeat on Saturday will help. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Gray interested

Liverpool are said to be interested in a deal for Leeds United star Archie Gray ahead of the winter window. Gray is still only 17 years of age, but he has been featuring regularly for the Whites this season.

Fabrizio Romano has told CaughtOffside: "An impressive young player at Leeds United, Liverpool have sent their scouts to follow Archie Gray multiple times. They are not the only club as many teams appreciate him and keep tracking Archie, but for sure Liverpool are one of them. There’s no bid or concrete negotiation at this stage, but they appreciate the player.”

Phillips latest

Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a move to Liverpool ahead of January, but it looks as though the Reds are at a disadvantage. According to CalcioMercato, Phillips would prefer a move to Newcastle United, where he is likely to be guaranteed regular game time, given Sandro Tonali's ban.