Liverpool 'eyeing' deal for Serie A star as Alisson Becker injury 'update' emerges

Liverpool are now preparing for Europa League action after picking up a hard-fought point against Manchester City over the weekend. The Reds remain in the thick of the Premier League title race, and that away point could prove crucial later in the season after Trent Alexander-Arnold struck late on to cancel out Erling Haaland's first-half goal.

As far as the Europa League is concerned, Jurgen Klopp's men are all-but certain to progress, but they need to keep Toulouse at bay, with just two points separating the two sides. Finishing top of the group would save Liverpool playing an extra two games in the competition. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Camarda 'interest'

Liverpool have reportedly been eyeing AC Milan starlet Francesco Camarda. According to 90min, the Reds are already planning for the future when it comes to attacking options, and they like the look of 15-year-old Camarda, who has been in fine form with AC Milan's youth teams.

Not only has Camarda racked up the goals for the youth sides, he became the youngest player in Serie A history over the weekend, coming on for Milan against Fiorentina. Milan can offer Camarda a professional contract when he turns 16, but it's claimed Liverpool may move to attempt to turn his head.

Alisson blow

Liverpool could be without goalkeeper Alisson Becker until the new year after he suffered a hamstring injury during the draw with City over the weekend. According to Evening Standard, Alisson's hamstring injury is causing concern as Liverpool prepare for a Europa League clash this week.

The report claims Alisson could be out until 2024 if initial fears are correct, although nothing has been confirmed at this point, with tests ongoing. The goalkeeper is a crucial part of Klopp's side and a month or more long absence would be a significant blow heading into the festive fixtures.

