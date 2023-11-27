Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold could face FA charge after Man City celebration

The Liverpool star netted a late equaliser to bring his side level against Man City over the weekend.

This is the celebration which he could face punishment for.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold could face punishment from the FA following his celebration in front of the Manchester City fans over the weekend.

Alexander-Arnold, 25, scored in the 80th minute to draw his side level after Erling Haaland had initially given the home side the lead in the first half.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, after netting what was his first goal of the season, he ran over to the home fans to celebrate in front of them, holding his finger to his lips to 'shush' the Etihad faithful.

Understandably, it enraged the home crowd and now it's been revealed that he could face a charge from the Football Association (FA) after he admitted to deliberately celebrating in front of the home support, according to the Mirror.

It all came from his post-match, interview in which the Reds vice-captain said: “It’s always good to celebrate in front of away fans. Seeing all of the faces is really funny.”

The current layout of the law is that players are typically booked for provoking opposition fans, but referee Chris Kavanagh opted against a booking on this occasion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although, according to the International Football Association Board’s (IFAB) Law 12.3 states that a player “must be cautioned” for “gesturing or acting in a provocative, derisory or inflammatory way”.

A recent example of a similar situation was Chelsea's Cole Palmer who shushed the Tottenham fans following his successful penalty during the 4-1 win over their London rivals. No action was taken or even mentioned alongside that moment and it seems rather unlikely that the FA would take any serious action.

Fans can't believe that the governing body are even investigating such an incident as one fan wrote: 'Trent Alexander-Arnold. First ever football player punished for shushing the crowd?'

While another said: 'This has to be a joke, right?'

And another claimed: 'Can’t even celebrate anymore...'