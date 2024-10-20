Diogo Jota was forced off for Liverpool against Chelsea. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Diogo Jota injury news as the Liverpool forward was forced off against Chelsea.

Diogo Jota has been forced off during Liverpool’s clash against Chelsea at Anfield.

The Reds striker went down under a heavy challenge from Tosin Adarabioyo in the seventh minute, which earned the visiting defender a yellow card. Jota tried to continue and was on the pitch when Mo Salah opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 29th minute.

But before Chelsea restarted the game, Jota could not continue and was substituted for Darwin Nunez. Liverpool head coach Arne Slot will provide an update on Jota’s fitness after the game. But the Reds will certainly hope the Portugal international is not sidelined for a sustained period - especially with a showdown against Premier League title rivals Arsenal next weekend.

In addition, Conor Bradley was not included in Liverpool’s squad against Chelsea, having captained Northern Ireland twice during the international break.