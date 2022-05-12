Reports suggest the midfielder fears for his future at Anfield with just a year left on his current contract and no sign of a new deal.

Liverpool fans may have seen the last of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at Anfield after the midfielder was left out of the squad once again for the trip to Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Goals from Joel Matip and Sadio Mane sealed a 2-1 victory which took the Reds top of the Premier League - even if only for 24 hours, with Manchester City beating Wolves on Wednesday.

But Oxlade-Chamberlain was ommitted from the squad alongside Takumi Minamino as he appears to fall further and further down Jurgen Klopp’s pecking order.

It has been reported that Newcastle United made a move to sign Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in January, however the 28-year-old turned it down. Oxlade-Chamberlain has only made eight starts in the Premier League this season. (Liverpool Echo)

The 28-year-old hasn’t played a single minute since the FA Cup quarter-final at Nottingham Forest in March, with the Liverpool manager often preferring the likes of Naby Keita and Curtis Jones.

And according to a report in the Daily Mail, the former Arsenal man is worried about his future at Anfield, with a year left on his current deal and no contact on an extension from the club.

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined from Arsenal in 2017 for a reported £35 million, scoring 17 goals in 133 games since.

Ox absence a sign of Reds’ progression

Tuesday’s game at Aston Villa was the sixth consecutive league game in which Oxlade-Chamberlain has not made the squad - a torrid end to a season in which he has remained fully fit for the majority.

He and a few others - Minamino, Divock Origi, Joe Gomez - find themselves on the fringes of a squad that is as strong and as deep as it has ever been.

The fact that players of that quality are having to be left out entirely is compliment to the quality of recruitment over the years, with this seaon’s signings Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate arguably direct upgrades on Minamino and Gomez.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s situation is slightly more complex, however, with his decreasing influence down mainly to the progress made by Jones and Harvey Elliott.

The ex-England international may also be a victim of his own versatility, proving good enough to be third or fourth choice in a number of roles without ever being enough for an immediate back up.

Liverpool have come so far as a club since his 2017 arrival and it seems as though he has not been able to keep up with the progress of those around him.

Imminent Carvalho arrival another worry

After failing to land Fulham star Fabio Carvalho in January, it has been well-known that the Reds are likely to sign the rising talent in the summer.

The 19-year-old has been outstanding for Marco Silva’s side as they secured the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League, with 10 goals and eight assists in 36 matches.

And his arrival at Anfield is likely to push Oxlade-Chamberlain further away from first-team action.

There will be plenty of suitors for the former Gunner, both in England and abroad, with Liverpool likely to want a fee for him this summer rather than a free next summer when his current deal expires.

For now, Liverpool have an unprecedented quadruple to focus on, and the relentless nature of the fixtures for the next two-and-a-half weeks means there will be rotation.

If Manchester City do wrap up the title before the final day, for example, then Klopp could rotate heavily for the game against Wolves in anticipation of the Champions League final the following weekend.