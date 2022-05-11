Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Erling Haaland, but Jurgen Klopp already has an idea of how to stop the Norwegian.

Jurgen Klopp has already told Liverpool how they can stop Erling Haaland next season.

Manchester City have all-but wrapped up a move for Haaland, agreeing a deal in principle with Borussia Dortmund after activating the striker’s release clause.

Personal terms still need to be agreed, but City are well on their way to signing one of world football’s biggest talents.

And that can only be bad news for Liverpool as they look to end Manchester City’s dominance in the Premier League.

City won the title last season and are currently keeping Liverpool at bay in this season’s race.

Haaland will only strengthen City, and it will be up to Liverpool to respond and to hatch a plan to ensure no gap opens up ahead of next season.

Though, Jurgen Klopp has already detailed how to best defend Haaland.

Speaking back in 2019 when Liverpool took on the striker’s former club RB Salzburg, Klopp said: “I had a time when I had Robert Lewandowski in my team.

“All Polish reporters wanted to talk about him. I wish you could find something else you could talk about.

“He [Haaland] is 19, exceptional. A big, big talent, a very bright future.

“How do you defend a very good striker? Try and stop balls into like the best strikers, you try to cut the ball from them.”

Liverpool went on to keep a clean sheet in that game, though Haaland has, of course, improved even further since.

Since moving to Borussia Dortmund, Haaland has netted 61 goals in 66 Bundesliga games.

Three years on, Liverpool are certain to have their work cut out with Haaland, especially when he slots into this already dangerous City team.