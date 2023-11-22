The former Liverpool captain has been supposedly caught out by fans after a recent video.

Fans have poked fun at Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard following a contradiction when picking between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gerrard is currently in charge of Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Arabian Pro League and his side sit seventh, 13 points off Al-Hilal in first place captained by former Liverpool star Jordan Henderson.

As a result of joining the new Saudi revolution, Gerrard has been involved in sponsored posts on social media and promoting the league and the country across his time in the Middle East, and he has been heaping the praise on Ronaldo, who is the face of the league and plays for second place Al-Nassr.

Speaking on the impact of Ronaldo on the Saudi Pro League, Gerrard said: "The arrival of 'The GOAT' as we call him, Cristiano, him arriving in January obviously was a huge signing [for Saudi soccer]. He still had a lot of football to offer. "So, from afar, for six months, I was looking in at Cristiano Ronaldo's results, at the league, watching some games and watching some highlights. I think from that moment, the league around the world it became a very popular talking point for everyone.

"After Cristiano's arrival, even more big-name signings, talents and skillsets were joining the league."

But what fans have picked up on is the fact that Gerrard had previously spoken about Messi being the superior player, when speaking on The Overlap YouTube channel in April: "I think they're both operating on a different planet to every footballer that's ever lived, probably besides your Peles and your Maradonas.

"But Messi, for me, is more of a team player. If he's in on goal, he'll look for a pass as well as obviously posting really, really good numbers individually as well."

There was even a video posted which he made with former teammate Peter Crouch for Amazon Prime, when he was asked in a quickfire round 'Messi or Ronaldo' in which he instantly responded Messi.

It seems there's been a supposed change of heart from Gerrard since his move to Saudi Arabia and fans have been very quick to criticise the Premier League legend.

One fan wrote: 'I don't think he's allowed to say anything else as per his Saudi contract!'