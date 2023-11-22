Cody Gakpo lays down Liverpool marker giving Jurgen Klopp a selection dilemma

The Dutch forward has been preferred in big games by Jurgen Klopp since arriving at the club.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo has given Jurgen Klopp a selection dilemma after his form during the international break.

Gakpo, 24, has found goals more difficult to come by this season than in his first-half season at the club; he has four goals and one assist in 14 games so far this season, but only two have come in the league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The versatile forward has been battling it out with Darwin Nunez for the central striker role, but the Uruguayan is currently in a great vein of form and deserves to continue that against the might of Man City this weekend.

However, Gakpo started against Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham so far this season and Klopp likes to use him in those big games. The same was apparent last season as he was in the starting line-ups for all the game against the 'traditional top six' sides apart from Chelsea away from January onwards.

Despite the fact that goals haven't been as forthcoming at club level, Gakpo has netted in three of his last four games for his country since September, including in the rout against Gibraltar last night.

Gakpo recently spoke about what Klopp previously said about his position: “He [Klopp] said in January: 'Cody can play good pressing, he can start doing what Roberto Firmino did for us for years as a striker.' I am challenged to get out of my comfort zone. I like that!” Perhaps it's why he likes to include in big games, it's clear he trusts him in that role."

Advertisement

Advertisement

As it stands in terms of selection, Nunez, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah are all in red-hot form and that front three looks the most likely to start against City.

However, Klopp likes to utilise Gakpo from the start in big games as he can offer more security to the side, making them harder to break down.

He may even use Gakpo from the start before bringing on Nunez in the second-half, a tactic he has used this season which has worked and disrupted sides.

It especially works given that Nunez will typically have more space to work with in the second-half as the game naturally opens up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Truthfully, Klopp has options and there's also Diogo Jota to throw into the mix as well. However, judging by what we've seen from the past from Klopp, Gakpo stands a real chance of starting at the weekend.