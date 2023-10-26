Liverpool fans shocked as Steven Gerrard 2.0 appears in Bulgaria

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now this is certainly a peculiar story from the world of football, but Liverpool fans are loving the name of the 15-year-old Bulgarian youngster who is making waves at youth level in Eastern Europe. Named Steven Gerrard Gaote, he obviously shares most of his name with the Liverpool and football legend that is the Al-Ettifaq manager.

Born in February 2008, his parents would have already seen ‘Stevie G’ inspire his side to Champions League and FA Cup glory in the years prior, and at that time, Gerrard was one of the best players in Europe. Growing up at that time from a personal standpoint, kids in playgrounds were often screaming ‘Gerrard!’ before striking balls on the playground, but it is certainly a surprise to see a young player seemingly named after a previous star.

Nicknamed the ‘Bulgarian Kylian’ the player came to the attention of many on social media thanks to the reputable and highly-detailed Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig, who gives awareness for up-and-coming stars from world football. Their tweet showed the 15-year-old featuring for Bulgaria in their Euro Under-17 qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday, posting his goal as he managed to get on the end of a cross to give the hosts the lead after six minutes. However, he was later sent off for a straight red card.

In terms of Gaote, he is currently with the Levski Sofia academy and is clearly highly rated, as the outlet gave him very high praise: “One of the biggest Bulgarian talents I have seen in recent years.”

Gaote is seen as an attacking winger who is direct, quick and has an eye for goal and it will be interesting to see how he develops over the years, as his name is one that will stick with football fans if he can make it in Europe’s top leagues.

Liverpool fans were everywhere in the comments, with one saying: “Naming your kid Steven Gerrard is the most intentional thing I’ve seen.”

Another wrote: “You just know pops was preparing project broski from timeeee.”

“His dad is deffo the biggest Stevie G stan going,” said a third.

A fourth wrote: “A former neighbour of mine named his son Coutinho. Seems to be a Liverpool thing.”