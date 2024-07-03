Arthur Melo, right. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Newcastle United, Wolves and Everton are all reportedly interested in the midfielder.

Former Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo is set to be on the move again this summer.

Arthur was a surprise arrival on summer transfer deadline day in 2022. Due to injuries to Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita, the Reds made a move for the Brazilian as he signed on a season-long loan from Juventus.

Yet Arthur's time at Anfield will be remembered infamously. He made just one substitute cameo as he sustained a thigh injury shortly after his arrival which required surgery and could not force his way into Jurgen Klopp’s plans after returning to fitness.

Last summer, Arthur was again surplus to requirements at Juventus and was loaned to Fiorentina. To his credit, he had a decent 2023-24 season as he played 48 times, scoring twice and recording four assists.

But that has not been enough for Arthur to thrust himself back into Juve's vision. Thiago Motta has been appointed head coach of the Old Lady after he replaced Max Allegri. But Motta, who guided Bologna to Champions League qualification last term, does not see Arthur playing a role at Juve.

According to his agent Federico Pastorell in an interview with Rai (via JNetwork24), he said:“We are talking to several clubs about Arthur because he will leave Juventus, they are not counting on him."