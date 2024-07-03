Liverpool flop set for exit as agent confirms club are 'not counting on him' amid Newcastle United links

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 05:00 BST
Arthur Melo, right. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Arthur Melo, right. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Arthur Melo, right. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Newcastle United, Wolves and Everton are all reportedly interested in the midfielder.

Former Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo is set to be on the move again this summer.

Arthur was a surprise arrival on summer transfer deadline day in 2022. Due to injuries to Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita, the Reds made a move for the Brazilian as he signed on a season-long loan from Juventus.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yet Arthur's time at Anfield will be remembered infamously. He made just one substitute cameo as he sustained a thigh injury shortly after his arrival which required surgery and could not force his way into Jurgen Klopp’s plans after returning to fitness.

Last summer, Arthur was again surplus to requirements at Juventus and was loaned to Fiorentina. To his credit, he had a decent 2023-24 season as he played 48 times, scoring twice and recording four assists.

But that has not been enough for Arthur to thrust himself back into Juve's vision. Thiago Motta has been appointed head coach of the Old Lady after he replaced Max Allegri. But Motta, who guided Bologna to Champions League qualification last term, does not see Arthur playing a role at Juve.

According to his agent Federico Pastorell in an interview with Rai (via JNetwork24), he said:“We are talking to several clubs about Arthur because he will leave Juventus, they are not counting on him."

Per Tuttosport, Premier League trio Newcastle United, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all interested in Arthur.

Related topics:Champions LeagueJordan HendersonJuventus

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.