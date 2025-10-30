'Brilliant' Florian Wirtz needs 'time' to become Liverpool talisman

Florian Wirtz of Liverpool looks on as the teams line up prior to the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Liverpool FC and Atletico de Madrid at Anfield on September 17, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Florian Wirtz has yet to show his true colours for Liverpool but has his drop off in form really been that bad?

Florian Wirtz was given the night off against Crystal Palace as Liverpool’s B team struggled to impress.

The £116m signing has yet to show what he is really capable of even if the numbers suggest that the 22-year old is far from being the problem and the cause for the Reds’ struggles this season. There have been a host of big names lining up to defend the Germany international and another legend from his homeland has stood up to protect his compatriot.

Florian Wirtz tipped to be Liverpool success

Wirtz is a completely different type of player to anything that they have had for some time, the most similar might be Philippe Coutinho, however, he was played more as a second forward rather than an attacking midfielder tasked with helping to build and dictate play too. According to Oliver Bierhoff, it is only a matter of time before Wirtz comes good:

"They've probably bought too many players who have the ambition to play," he said on Sky Sports Germany. "But, with him, I'm not worried about him asserting himself, based on what I've seen of him. He's a brilliant footballer, has the right timing and the right vision, and that's why you have to give him a little time. You used to say in Italy that the first season doesn't count at all."

Unfortunately for Wirtz, the first season does count and he will get a daily reminder of his transfer fee until he starts justifying it with more than just good performances and contributes goals and assists.

Is Wirtz really suffering a dip in form?

The easiest way to assess Wirtz and his form is by comparing it to his own from last season at Bayer Leverkusen. The goals and assists don’t paint the full picture with Data MB’s statistics programme allowing for an instant snap-shot of what Liverpool are yet to see from the talented playmaker. There isn’t much difference in terms of his defensive work and forward passing or even how successful he has been at carrying the ball.

Florian Wirtz form in 2025/26 compared to 2024/25. | Data MB

What has been disappointing, for a player knwon for his passing, is that Wirtz has massively underperformed in terms of both progressive passes and key passes. He simply isn’t having the influence in the final third that he is used to having. Bierhoff is right, it might be that because he is no longer the main man and the attacking responsibility is shared around several players that he has yet to fully take charge. As Bierhoff and many others have said though, he is too good a player not to rediscover his mercurial touch.