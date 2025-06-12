Florian Wirtz. Picture: Markus Gilliar/Getty Images | Getty Images

Liverpool look set to smash their transfer record with the signing of Florian Wirtz but who are the other big money signings?

Liverpool have got the cheque book out this summer and are busy with the fax machine as they set about bolstering Arne Slot’s Premier League winning squad.

The transactions and negotiations might not be as simplistic as they once were, however, the Reds are still going about their business in an efficient and methodical manner.

More money has been spent than for several years with Florian Wirtz’s £114m move from Bayer Leverkusen a real statement of intent, but who are the other big money deals that Liverpool have made?

Top six most expensive Liverpool signings

6. Naby Keita RB Leipzig - £53m

A unique deal in terms of how it was structured with Naby Keita staying at RB Leipzig after signing in the summer of 2017. The transfer fee agreed was variable in that whatever position Leipzig finished in the Bundesliga, that would determine how much was paid.

Keita would have cost Liverpool £6m more had Leipzig secured Champions League football, but could have been some £5m less if they finished just one place lower than their eventual 6th.

Seemed on paper like the perfect signing for Jurgen Klopp, however, fitness was, and still is, an issue for the once dynamic midfielder.

5. Dominik Szoboszlai RB Leipzig – £60m

Signed via a £60m release clause, Dominik Szoboszlai hit the ground running at Liverpool, making an instant impact in the engine room.

A series of fine goals and his energetic running made him a popular figure in the Reds support under Klopp after his 2023 transfer until Slot moved the Hungary international into a more advanced position to accommodate Alexis Mac Allister. The arrival of Wirtz might impact his game time.

4. Alisson Becker AS Roma – £58m

The Reds No.1 is still a bargain, arguably the best keeper in the world and his importance has never waned. So many times the matchwinner in close games, it was just a shame that his stunning performance in Paris wasn’t enough.

Was once a world record fee for a goalkeeper but the holder of that is now said to be joining Arsenal for just £5m.

3. Darwin Nunez SL Benfica – £64m

After add-ons, the fee could rise to £85m, however, given his form since signing in 2022, this is highly unlikely. Reported to be leaving Liverpool this summer for Saudi Arabia, Darwin’s time at Anfield has been a success in some areas but not in others.

At the time, he was the perfect modern striker; tall, athletic, aggressive, fast, capable of holding the ball up and linking play and also of scoring goals. It just hasn’t worked out for him.

2. Virgil van Dijk Southampton – £75m

Virgil van Dijk would be worth double the original £75m fee now, even as he approaches his mid-thirties. As with Alisson, has a strong claim to be the best in the world in his position and signing a new contract has saved Liverpool a fortune.

Pivotal in the title win again this season and few would bet against him lifting the Premier League trophy again next season.

1. Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen – £114m

Germany’s poster boy and great hope for the future, Florian Wirtz is the sort of playmaker who will help to lessen the load off Mo Salah. Capable of creating chances and scoring goals, Slot won’t build his team around the 22-year old, but he might make a subtle tweak to an already successful system.