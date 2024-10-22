Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Things spotted from Liverpool training ahead of the Champions League fixture against RB Leipzig.

Diogo Jota is absent from training ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash against RB Leipzig.

The Reds striker was forced off with a suspected rub injury in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Chelsea. After the win, head coach Arne Slot admitted that Jota was unlikely to be available for the Leipzig encounter.

And that appears correct, with the Portugal international not present at the AXA Training Centre before Liverpool will jet off to Germany later today. It appears that he could also be in a race against time for the seismic encounter against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Jota was one of five players who could not be spotted in the open session before Leipzig. Alisson Becker is sidelined with a long-term hamstring injury while Harvey Elliott is continuing his recovery from a fractured foot.

It appears that Federico Chiesa is set to miss a fourth successive game. The winger suffered a setback before Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Bologna three weeks ago and was not sighted in the latest training session. Chiesa has made three appearances after arriving from Juventus in the summer transfer window.

In addition, Conor Bradley arrived back from captaining Northern Ireland with an issue and was a surprise omission against Chelsea. The right-back was another who could not be spotted.

Liverpool aim to continue their perfect start to their Champions League campaign after wins over AC Milan and Bologna. Another triumph will see Slot’s troops move a step closer to finishing in the top eight of the new league format and automatically qualify for the knockout stage. Slot will provide an injury update at his pre-match press conference at the Red Bull Arena (18.30 BST).

Liverpool players spotted in training

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Davies.

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas.

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Morton, Nyoni.

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo.