Liverpool injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Brighton.

Arne Slot has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield (3pm GMT).

The Reds face the Seagulls for a second time in as many games, having earned a 3-2 Carabao Cup win on the south coast earlier this week.

Diogo Jota (ribs) and Harvey Elliott (fractured foot) have already been ruled out of action until after the international break later this month. Meanwhile, Alisson Becker is set to miss a fifth successive game as he works his way back to full fitness from a hamstring injury.

Federico Chiesa has been absent for the previous six matches, with head coach Slot admitted the summer signing from Juventus has struggled to have a sustained spell of training. And Chiesa won’t be fit for Brighton, as well as next week’s fixtures against Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Slot said: “Think I said already a few times, it’s always difficult to say when they are ready. The last phase of recovery can always be a few days more or less. The fact is they are not there before the international break and let’s see if they can be after.

“Chiesa is not back before the international break. There is only a week to go and we are hoping he can do things during the break.”

Liverpool travel to Southampton on Sunday 25 November after the international break.