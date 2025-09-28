A general view of Anfield. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

This former Liverpool star is now looking for his next club as a free agent.

Liverpool signed a real gem when they agreed a deal with Arsenal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain back in 2017.

His £35 million arrival at Anfield was an exciting one as it looked to inject a new level of creativity into a midfield that was heavily reliant on Philippe Coutinho.

Oxlade-Chamberlain got stuck straight in. His debut season saw a return of 13 goal contributions in all competitions but his time, and eventually his impact, dwindled until he was eventually released from the club. He also struggled to stay fit as injuries became a common setback for the former England international.

Now, he is a free agent once again. The 32-year-old is without a club following the mutual decision between him and Besiktas to terminate his contract in Turkey. Injuries once again chomped into his time on the pitch, seeing him make just 50 appearances over two seasons.

What happened to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?

During Oxlade-Chamberlain’s first season under Jurgen Klopp, he impressed with his ability to play across the midfield and out on the wing when required. The 2017/18 campaign saw Coutinho lead the midfield stats, with 21 goal contributions in 19 appearances across the Premier League and Champions League.

He made his infamous move to Barcelona in the new year, which highlighted just how much Liverpool missed his creativity. Oxlade-Chamberlain got stuck straight in. His debut season saw a return of 13 goal contributions, which was the second-highest tally from midfield, after Coutinho.

The fact that James Milner - who was 32 at the time - would’ve been the next most influential midfielder behind Coutinho with 12 contributions says everything about the Reds engine room at the time.

Sadly, Oxlade-Chamberlain’s promising maiden season was hit with a nightmare end after he suffered an ACL injury in April 2018. He made two cameo league appearances against Huddersfield Town and Wolves when he returned to fitness at the end of the following season.

The midfielder hit eight goals for the season as he returned to a regular role within the team. However, from the 2020/21 term onwards, things started to go downhill. Another knee injury set Oxlade-Chamberlain back. Injuries started to become more frequent and he managed just nine goal contributions in his final three seasons in red.

Where will Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain go next?

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Besiktas on a free deal after being released from Liverpool but a less than successful stint in Turkey now sees him looking for his next move.

At 32, the midfielder is available to sign for a club even with the transfer window closed for business until the new year.

According to the Daily Star, Leeds United are currently ‘pursuing’ a potential move for Oxlade-Chamberlain to bolster their attacking options. The midfielder is eager to return to football in England and he isn’t short of offers to make that happen.

Birmingham City are also said to be interested in him, as they eye a promotion push in the Championship. Oxlade-Chamberlain boasts an impressive pedigree of playing for both Liverpool and Arsenal, who he earned 11 trophies with collectively. Signing an experienced winner and former England international would be a huge coup for any club at this stage in the season.

