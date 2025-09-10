Cody Gakpo and Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on October 18, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is the subject of interest from Real Madrid amid an uncertain contract situation at Anfield

Liverpool’s hopes of keeping Ibrahima Konate beyond next summer could be handed a major boost with reports in Germany claiming Real Madrid are ‘keen’ to sign Dayot Upamecano on a free transfer next summer.

The 26-year-old Frenchman joined Bayern in 2021 and signed a five-year deal which comes to an end at the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign. It is no secret that Konate is also being eyed by Madrid ahead of next summer.

The Spanish giants convinced Trent Alexander-Arnold to reject new contract offers at Anfield throughout last campaign, so they could sign him on a free transfer. However, they did end up paying £10m for the right-back to get him in their squad for the FIFA Club World Cup in June.

There will be no such tournament next year for Liverpool to bank a consolation fee for Konate, if he opts to not sign a new deal with the Reds and head to the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid eye Dayot Upamecano

Bild in Germany has reported Real Madrid are keen on Upamecano with Bayern Munich chiefs eager to begin talks over a contract extension with the player. Initial discussions are poised to get underway soon.

The report describes the centre-back as “indispensable” to Bayern. He has played 155 times for the club since arriving four years ago.

"I'm very satisfied. With the development, with our team, with the relationship with Vincent Kompany. I hope it continues,” said the player of his place in Barvaria last season.

However, there is a potential hitch to reaching an agreement as some of his teammates have been handed big-money deals in recent months - with some earning bonuses for signing new contracts - and it is something the defender wants himself.

After focusing on signing players in the summer - such as Liverpool’s Luis Diaz - Bayern’s focus is now on securing Upamecano’s future in an attempt to fight off Madrid.

Liverpool will hope Dayot Upamecano does not sign new Bayern Munich deal

For Liverpool, they will be keeping a keen eye on events in Bavaria as they also work on a new contract for Konate. The Frenchman has so far rejected any new offers as he is now in the final year of his contract on Merseyside.

However, if Madrid decide to move to Upamecano on a free transfer - the option might be off the table for Konate and make his decision more straightforward when it comes to agreeing new terms at Anfield. Signing both Konate and Upamecano is unlikely for Real next summer, as they forked out £50m on Dean Huijsen in the most recent window.

The disagreement over his new deal comes over salary. He rejected an offer in the summer that was heavily incentivised with bonuses but did not have a base salary the defender was happy with.

Liverpool will not want to see another key player run their contract down. They do have Virgil van Dijk committed for another two years and are planning to make a move for Marc Guehi next summer, when the player will be available on a free transfer. Madrid have also been linked with Guehi, so their interest in Upamecano could be good news for the Reds on that front too.

Liverpool are not planning on returning for the England international in January after Crystal Palace pulled the plug on a £35m deal on deadline day.