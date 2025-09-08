Liverpool have made a decision on Marc Guehi | Getty Images

Liverpool are ‘adamant’ on their latest decision towards the Marc Guehi transfer saga.

Liverpool are said to believe that the mention of other clubs looking to sign Marc Guehi in 2026 is a ‘bluff’ from Crystal Palace in attempt to reel them back into a bidding scenario.

The Reds were denied a Deadline Day move for the centre-back after their Premier League rivals pulled the plug on the deal in the 11th hour. A fee had been agreed and the player was readying himself for an Anfield switch but the Eagles withdrew from negotiations after failing to sign a suitable replacement.

Guehi has made it clear he has no intentions of signing a new contract with Palace, meaning his current terms will expire next summer. This leaves Liverpool with two options to revisit talks with the defender - place a January bid and sign him for a discounted price, or wait for his contract to run out until he’s a free agent.

Liverpool make decision on Marc Guehi

It seems Liverpool have already made up their minds on their next approach for Guehi. According to The Telegraph, the Premier League champions do not intend to submit a new bid for the centre-back in the new year and will instead wait to sign him for free at the end of the season.

Liverpool are ‘adamant’ they will not enter any further negotiations with Palace and do not intend to pay a fee to sign Guehi so close to end of his terms. While other clubs have reportedly been linked with interest in the England international, Liverpool see this as a ‘bluff’ from the Eagles’ end in order to lure Liverpool back to the table with a new offer once the January window opens.

Having seen Guehi agree to personal terms and a medical with Liverpool, the Reds believe he sees his long-term future with them, rather than anywhere else who could tempt him in January.

‘Frustration’ over Marc Guehi failed Liverpool move

Guehi’s link with Liverpool has been described as his ‘dream move’ and emotions have naturally arisen after the deal fell flat in the final stages of the transfer window.

The Telegraph report claims that ‘part of the frustration’ over the collapse was because club chairman Steve Parish had initially been trying to orchestrate a move. Palace had approached Liverpool over a summer deal, as the concern over losing Guehi for free was rising. With both clubs on board over a transfer, all signs pointed to Guehi becoming a Liverpool player alongside Alexander Isak on Deadline Day.

Liverpool had a £35 million bid accepted but in the end, the Palace chairman agreed to manager Oliver Glasner’s demand to keep the defender at Selhurst Park.

Guehi had been ‘excited’ by the idea of moving to Merseyside and there is now ‘much sympathy’ for him coming from Anfield. The player had been preparing to become a Liverpool player, only to have the rug yanked from under him in the dying stages of Deadline Day.

