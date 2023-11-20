Liverpool get the ball rolling for £44 million star from Brazil, and it's not Andre

Liverpool are looking to make new recruits during the January transfer window.

Liverpool are looking to add to their ranks in the new year to aid their chance at challenging for the Premier League title. The Reds have come flying out the blocks this season after they struggled with their form last time round, forcing them to settle for a fifth-place finish.

Heading into the international break, Liverpool found themselves second in the table, just one point off the top spot. A blockbuster clash between them and Manchester City looms this weekend, which could blow the competition wide open.

The summer transfer window was mostly occupied by adding new midfielders to the roster, and while Jurgen Klopp is still on the lookout for a new No.6, he is now exploring other back-up options in different areas.

An attacker may have originally seemed like the last January signing to consider, but Liverpool are once again knocking on the door of Fluminense, who also have the highly sought-after midfielder André.

According to Calciomercato.it, the Reds have registered their interest and 'asked for information' on Matheus Reis, a 16-year-old winger working his way through the ranks with Flu. Despite still waiting for his senior club debut, the teenager is regarded as the 'centre-forward of the future in Brazil', and with great expectation comes a great price tag.

Reis is clearly a very special talent, because without a senior appearance to his name, he is already contracted to Fluminense until 2028, and has a release clause of €50 million (£44m). The Brazilian has been described as 'a mix between Gabriel Jesus and Marcos Leonardo.'

