Liverpool go on multiple scouting missions to watch Brazilian teenager - report

Robinho Junior of Santos drives the ball against De La Cruz of Flamengo during the Brasileirao 2025 match between Santos and Flamengo at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on July 16, 2025 in Santos, Brazil. (Photo by Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool and Chelsea have both reportedly been keeping tabs on the Santos starlet.

Liverpool have been tracking a Brazilian teenager, reports suggest.

According to the Daily Mail, the Reds have been keeping tabs on Robinho Jr - the son of former Real Madrid and Manchester City forward Robinho.

The 17-year-old, who is an attacker like his father, has come through the ranks at Brazilian outfit Santos. In August 2024, he signed professional terms with the Sao Paulo-based outfit, which includes a reported release clause of £43 million (€50 million).

So far, Robinho Jr has made three senior appearances for Santos, which have all been from the bench. He’s also a Brazil under-20 international and has scored three goals in nine appearances.

Reports suggest that Liverpool have had a scout present ‘at a number’ of Santos matches this year. Dassler Marques, who is based in South America, has run the rule over Robinho Jr several times.

Santos have produced several top talents, including one of the greatest players of all-time Pele, current Real Madrid winger Rodrygo and Neymar Jr. The latter returned to his boyhood club earlier this year having been one of the best in the world during his days at Barcelona and has ‘been spending a lot of time with the teenager on the pitch’.

However, Chelsea have also been tracking Robinho Jr. The Stamford Bridge side signed teenager Estêvão from Brazilian side Palmeiras this summer, as well as bringing in Andrey Santos from Vasco de Gama in 2023.

Liverpool have previously utilised the Brazilian market when they signed Marcelo Pitaluga from Fluminense in 2020. However, the goalkeeper returned to Flu in January, having had loans spells with Macclesfield, St Patrick’s Athletic and Livingston.

In 2007, the Reds signed Lucas Leiva from Gremio. The midfielder would go on to become a Liverpool regular during his 10 years on Merseyside and became a cult figure. Lucas made 346 appearances for the Reds, scoring seven goals. He was part of the team that won the League Cup in 2012 and helped Liverpool reach the Europa League and League Cup finals respectively in 2016.

When leaving for SS Lazio the following year, having helped Jurgen Klopp’s side qualify for the Champions League, Lucas received a Special Recognition Award that was presented to him by Anfield legend and his former manager Kenny Dalglish.

Liverpool academy recruitment

Liverpool are always looking for opportunities to improve their academy ranks and have brought in multiple players from other clubs. The decision to sign Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea in the summer of 2024 is already looking shrewd. Ngumoha was one of the best prospects in the London outfit’s youth ranks and continued his upward trajectory on Merseyside.

When netting a dramatic 100th-minute goal to earn a dramatic 3-2 victory over Newcastle United last month, Ngumoha made Liverpool history to become the club’s youngest scorer aged 16 and 361 days.

The Reds signed Trey Nyoni from Leicester City in 2023, while they sold Ben Doak to Bournemouth for £25 million the summer transfer window, having paid Celtic just £600,000 in 2022.