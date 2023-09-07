All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Liverpool as the international break rumbles on.

Liverpool are now in the midst of an international break, and they will be feeling pretty good about themselves after the first four games.

The Reds have won all but one of their games so far, drawing the other, and there have been plenty of signs of progress from Jurgen Klopp’s men after a disappointing season of last. Liverpool put together a pretty successful transfer window, but there is one more lingering challenge ahead of Thursday night’s Saudi Arabian transfer window amid interest in Mohamed Salah.

In the meantime, we round up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Salah boost

Liverpool look set to keep hold of Salah in the face of interest from Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ittihad have already made huge bids to sign Salah, and reports claim they are willing to pay £200million to land the Egyptian superstar. But unable to replace Salah at this stage, Liverpool have not budged.

According to the Daily Mail, sources close to the Saudi club have now suggested Al-Ittihad have now all-but given up hope ahead of the Saudi Arabian deadline at 10pm on Thursday night, even if they are willing to make another audacious offer.

Kelly race

Liverpool are said to be locked in a transfer battle over AFC Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly.

According to 90min, the Reds are now interested in the centre-back after Tottenham saw a £20million offer rejected. Spurs are hoping to replace Eric Dier in the long-term, while Davinson Sanchez has already been let go, while Liverpool could do with more depth at the back amid defensive struggles over the last year.