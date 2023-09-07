Saudi money giants Al Ittihad could come calling with a £215 million bid for Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah on the country’s deadline day.

Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad have just hours left to launch any final attempt to sign Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah.

The transfer window in Saudi Arabia closes today after a long summer of the Middle Eastern country flexing its financial pull over Europe's biggest leagues.

Neymar, Karim Benzema, Saido Mane and Roberto Firmino are just some of the sport's biggest names who chose to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the country this summer and a move for Salah could be one final power play from the league.

Liverpool have remained ardent in their stance that the Egyptian is not for sale and any ludicrous fee thrown their way will not be enough to persuade the club to allow Salah to leave - even as The Telegraph reports Al-Ittihad are prepared to offer a world record £200million as their transfer deadline approaches on Thursday.

In just six years at the club, Salah has already propelled himself into fifth place on the Liverpool all-time top scorer list with an eye-watering return of 188 goals in 309 appearances. His tally is greater than Steven Gerrard, Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have splashed the cash to boost forward options in recent years amid signs that the stalwart trio of Firmino, Mane and Salah weren't quite the feared force they were during the 2019 Champions League win and the 2020 Premier League triumph.

Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are just some of those who have come in and can play across the front line. After Nunez's spectacular pre-season form and goals against Newcastle, as well as Luiz's on-target start to the season, some football fans may begin to think that perhaps Salah is expendable for a fee of over £200 million.

Mo Salah is still pivotal at Liverpool (Image: Getty Images)

However, the statistics continue to show that the forward is the key cog in the Liverpool machine. Salah has scored 24% of all goals under the charismatic Klopp and has been directly involved in 37% of all goals scored by a Klopp team since 2015.

This season, Salah has two goals to his name, alongside two assists. This time last year the star had two goals, the season previous it was three and before that five. Despite that, the forward has been key in every single league match so far - scoring or assisting in every of the side's opening four fixtures - a feat he has never before managed.