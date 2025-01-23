Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool and Manchester United have both been linked with signing Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth.

Liverpool could be handed a clearer path in their potential future of Milos Kerkez.

The Reds are expected to strengthen the left-back area in the summer transfer window as they aim to recruit a successor for Andy Robertson. The Scotland international turns 31 in March and despite being a key cog to help Liverpool win seven major trophies, his influence has dropped somewhat this term. Robertson has been rotated frequently with Kostas Tsimikas, who has been at Anfield since 2020.

Kerkez is one player linked with being Robertson’s Liverpool heir. The 21-year-old is enjoying a fine season for AFC Bournemouth, who are seventh in the Premier League. Kerkez has recorded two goals and three assists in 23 appearances so far.

His performances have reportedly caught the eye of Liverpool, with sporting director Richard Hughes signing Kerkez from AZ Alkmaar when he was in his role at Bournemouth. However, Manchester United have been credited with an interest as head coach Ruben Amorim tries to bring in a new left-sided wing-back to fit his system.

But United, who languish 13th in the table, are in talks to sign an alternative option. They’re keen on Leece’s Patrick Dorgu in the January transfer window, with the Italian club’s president Saverio Sticchi Damiani confirming talks have been held. He said: "We met with Man Utd and we told them that our plan is to keep our key players, including Patrick Dorgu. We’re delighted to have Man Utd here to make a proposal but our target to stay in Serie A is crucial."

The Athletic reports that Leece have set a price tag of €40 million on Dorgu. Should United purchase the Denmark international, it will be a significant financial outlay - meaning they would be unlikely to target Kerkez in the summer. That, therefore, would give Liverpool one fewer rival to battle for his signature.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola played down talk of Kerkez’s future earlier this season after the Hungary international scored in a 2-1 victory over Manchester City. Iraola said: “About the other teams (and their interest in Kerkez), I don’t really pay too much attention to these things. I don’t know how much truth there is in these rumours

“Milos has been solid this season, he is more mature and he is seeing the benefits of having the experience of going through a past season. I think it is a new level for him. We have to consider he is still very, very young, he has to continue developing like this and also add more things. I hope he continues along the same line.”

The i Paper reported last week that Bournemouth would be willing to listen to offers of around £50 million for Kerkez - and that he would prefer to make a switch to Anfield. Dominik Szoboszlai, who is Kerkez’s Hungary team-mate, is into his second season at Liverpool a reunion with Hughes is said to appeal.

The Reds will get the chance to run the rule over Kerkez when they face Bournemouth of Saturday 1 February at the Vitality Stadium.