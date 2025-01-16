Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

FC Nurnberg have provided an update on Liverpool-linked striker Stefanos Tzimas.

The Reds are reportedly tracking the 19-year-old, who is enjoying an impressive season at the German second-tier outfit. Tzimas has fired eight goals in 14 appearances, with Nurnberg sitting 11th in 2. Bundesliga.

He is on loan at at the Bavaria-based side, who are managed by Germany’s all-time top scorer Miroslav Klose, from Greek club PAOK Salonika. Nurnberg have the option to sign Tzimas at the end of the season for a fee of around £15 million.

Der Ruhmreiche would make a significant profit on Tzimas should they sell him at the end of the campaign. Sky Sports Germany reporter Floran Plettenberg has suggested that Liverpool ‘are now fully informed about all the details and are closely monitoring’ the Greece international.

German newspaper BILD approached Nurnberg sports director Olaf Rebbe over the rumours. And while Tzimas won’t be leaving in the January transfer window, an exit in the summer has not been ruled out. Rebbe said: “We will not be letting go of any key players in the winter. But with a view to the summer, we are of course already examining a number of options."

BILD suggests that ‘preliminary talks’ have been held with Tzimas’ agent while Liverpool have had discussions with Nurmberg. Brighton & Hove Albion are also suggested to be tracking the teenager.

Liverpool currently have six forward options in Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa. However, the Reds traditionally sign young players who are on an upward curve and can develop - to either become first-team players or be sold for profit in the future.

In recent seasons, Liverpool have made significant mark-ups on the likes of Fabio Carvalho, Sepp van den Berg (both Brentford), Takumi Minamino (AS Monaco), Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin), Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United) and Dominic Solanke (AFC Bournemouth). Tzimas would cost the Reds significantly more then the majority of those players.

Speaking earlier this month, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot insisted he was happy with his squad. He said: "It would be a bit weird if I said during the summer break that we're very happy with the team and then I told you something different now. You always look at the market, this club has always done that. We did that with the goalkeeper [Giorgi Mamardashvili] we don't even have at the moment.

“If there's a chance in the market then this club always tries to bring that chance in but the team is in a good place. Unfortunately Joe Gomez is injured which means we go from four centre-backs back to three. But he will be back in a few weeks. Very happy with the team and I think they deserve that trust from the club and from me if you look at the performance over the last half a season."