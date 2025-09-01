Liverpool fans waves huge flags outside of Anfield stadium | Getty Images

Liverpool have given the green light for this player to undergo a medical with a Premier League rival.

Liverpool are expected to see at least three major deals get over the line today before the transfer window slams shut for another year.

The Reds are working hard on seeing deals for Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi come to fruition. They could also finalise a late player exit, having been pretty active with outgoing deals this summer.

The player in question is Harvey Elliott, who is focusing on securing regular first team football away from Anfield, having struggled for minutes under Arne Slot.

Harvey Elliott to undergo Aston Villa medical

Elliott has not been without plenty of interest this summer. As a hardworking and versatile young player, he ticks a lot of boxes for rivals of Liverpool but it looks as though Aston Villa will be the ones to secure his signature today, if all goes to plan.

According to Sky Sports, Elliott has ‘been given permission’ to undergo a medical with Villa and is currently ‘on his way to Birmingham’ to get that done.

The deal in question for Elliott is an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy. The report claims the transfer package being discussed between the two Premier League rivals is worth £35 million.

Since the arrival of current club record signing Florian Wirtz, Liverpool have had fewer opportunities on the pitch for Elliott. The midfield is a well-stacked area for the Reds and Elliott has seen just seven minutes of action across all competitions so far this season.

Harvey Elliott speaks out on his future

Elliott has frequently displayed his loyalty to Liverpool, having previously gone public with comments about being happy to play wherever and whenever the club needs him. However, after playing a crucial part in England’s Euro U21 triumph this year, the 22-year-old is now naturally setting his sights on a move up to the senior international team.

A lot of talented players will be looking to impress Thomas Tuchel ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Elliott is one of them, and he knows that he can only get on the manager’s radar if he secures regular playing time.

Unfortunately for him and Liverpool, this is not something currently on offer to him at Anfield.

“If I had it my way, I would be here for the rest of my career, it’s as simple as that,” Elliott said during pre-season. “I love everything about the club, but at the same time I kind of need to be selfish and see what’s best for me. I have big ambitions. I want to get in the World Cup squad.

“I want to keep being successful as a player. It’s something I still need to review. I need to have a talk with everyone and review the situation.

“We have many new players who have come in so whether it blocks the path for me I’m not sure.

“It’s something I need to have a look at and decide. My main focus is here now. At the moment, I’m here for the season as far as I’m aware. We have a busy pre-season so I need to focus on that.”