Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Marc Guehi | Getty Images

Liverpool are 'confident' of getting a deal over the line for Marc Guehi.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are pushing to get two major deals over the line before the summer transfer window slams shut in just a matter of hours.

Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi are both at the forefront of the Reds’ activity today and reports are coming thick and fast in relation to them both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Isak will very much be classed as Liverpool’s signing of the summer, Guehi is also a crucial recruit for Arne Slot’s side. Isak’s move to Anfield will set a new British transfer record, with Liverpool and Newcastle agreeing a fixed £125 million fee between them.

The Premier League champions are also in need of a new centre-backs, with concerns raised over their defence in these early stages of the new season. Ibrahima Konate coming off against Arsenal only added to this anxiety among the fans, despite Arne Slot relaying it may have just been cramp.

Liverpool latest on Marc Guehi transfer

Guehi has been leading target on Liverpool’s radar this window and they could finally be closing in on getting a deal done. The centre-back is now well into the final 12 months of his contract with Crystal Palace, and concerns have been growing over him leaving for free next year.

According to Ben Jacobs and Alex Crook of talkSPORT, Liverpool are now ‘confident’ of getting a deal over the line for Guehi today and an agreement is ‘expected to happen’. However, with just hours left on the clock, it’s now a race against time to see a transfer finalised before the window closes this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guehi is expected to undergo a medical in London, should Liverpool and Palace agree on terms for his move.

The Reds will be able to extend their deadline to 9pm tonight if they can confirm a transfer has been agreed between them and Palace. Liverpool can submit a transfer deal sheet to the Premier League, which will give them an extra two hours after the deadline to finalise official documentation. You can find out more about transfer deal sheets and how they could benefit Liverpool this window here.

Crystal Palace pushing for Marc Guehi Liverpool deal

With no signs of Guehi signing a contract extension with Crystal Palace, Steve Parish has reportedly been trying to push a deal with Liverpool over the line before it’s too late.

The Eagles have quickly accepted they are at serious risk of losing Guehi for free next year, so Parish has been eager to see a cash transfer finalised before the window closes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was reported two weeks ago that Parish has been ‘actively attempting to sell’ Guehi in the latter stages of this window, and has been ‘pushing’ to secure a deal with Liverpool, who have been strong admirers of the centre-back for a while now. The chairman had been ‘engaging in talks’ with the Reds and has been holding out for them to table an official bid for the England international.

In other news, Liverpool close to agreeing £35m sale on transfer deadline day as Harvey Elliott to join Aston Villa