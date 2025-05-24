BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: (SUN OUT, SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at Amex Stadium on May 19, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool could see a number of first team players leave the club this summer ahead of their title-defending season.

Liverpool are looking ahead to a busy summer transfer window as the newly-crowned Premier League champions, and their squad could look very different to the one Arne Slot inherited.

The Dutch manager has taken on the top talent headhunted by Jurgen Klopp and his old staff but the time has now come for changes to be made. Trent Alexander-Arnold is the first confirmed departure but he is not expected to be the only one heading for the exit.

A number of fringe players have been linked with departures this summer, including Harvey Elliott, who has made just two Premier League starts throughout the 2024/25 season.

Liverpool could sign off on Harvey Elliott sale

Elliott’s future is a conversation topic of high interest right now. After being a frequent figure under Klopp, the 22-year-old is struggling to establish himself in this new chapter at Anfield.

Florian Plettenberg has reported that a summer exit for Elliott is ‘possible’ once this season draws to a close, and Liverpool will not stop him from pursuing a move if an avenue opens up for him.

“A departure of Harvey Elliott is possible. There are many interesting enquiries, and talks are ongoing,” Plettenberg wrote on social media. “Liverpool would not stand in his way if a suitable offer comes in. His contract runs until 2027.”

After contributing 14 assists in all competitions last season, Elliott has managed just three this time round in his limited time on the pitch. He had previously stressed his desire to keep fighting for his place at Anfield, commenting that ‘any minutes for Liverpool are amazing’, but it seems he may have had a change of heart in recent weeks.

What has Harvey Elliott said about his future?

Last month, Elliott told the Liverpool Echo: “This is my team, I am committed to them and it's just a situation that is always going to have a lot of talk, I just need to think about what is best for my future, my career and as much as I want it to be here.

“If I had it my way, I would play each and every game here and stay here for the rest of my career but it all depends on managers, the people above and as I said you don't know what could happen but as far as I am aware I am here, here to stay and this is the club I want to be at.”

Elliott’s hard-working nature and passion for the club has made him a firm favourite among the Anfield faithful. Fans have responded to the news that he could be moving on this summer with a general feeling of disappointment but acknowledgment that it may be best for the trajectory of his career.

Since his initial comments about fighting for his place, Elliott has suggested his future could lie away from Liverpool and has admitted his lack of time on the pitch this season has been tough.

“I think I've [shown what I can do] this season,” he said earlier this week. “It's been hard with how much I've played. I've tried as hard as I could and whatever happens, happens. It's football at the end of the day and in my opinion, I just need to do what's best for my career.

“It's a tough one because I think every player wants to play each and every game, each and every minute, but sometimes it's not going to happen. It's about reflecting and seeing what I can do better in my position and just going from there.

“But you know, I'm here at the moment, still got one game left and I'm fully focused on that.”

