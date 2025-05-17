Liverpool face a key decision over the future of an England Under-21 international

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers are understood to be accelerating their efforts to sign Harvey Elliott from Liverpool this summer.

Wolves are expected to lose Matheus Cunha to a Premier League giant this summer, with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest all taking note of the player’s £62.5m release clause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It could leave a huge void in Wolves squad heading into the 2025/26 season as Vitor Pereira in his first full season in charge, aims to assemble a group which can compete in the top half of the league table as opposed to fighting for survival.

Wolves lead race to sign Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott is understood by talkSPORT to be a top target for Wolves as they aim to make a statement of intent during the summer window.

Elliott joined Liverpool from Fulham as a 16-year-old in 2019 and says he has always been a supporter of the Anfield club since his childhood. At the age of 16 years and 174 days, he became the youngest-ever player to start a match for the club, and second-youngest to feature in a competitive fixture behind Jerome Sinclair.

"Harvey is such an exciting prospect. We all know his qualities - we have seen them this season in the first team and U23s,” said legendary Reds boss Jurgen Klopp at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Klopp thought highly of Elliott and used him sparingly in 2019/20 during the club’s title-winning campaign before sending him out on loan to Championship side Blackburn Rovers to harness his potential.

The youngster impressed at Ewood Park and has since gone on to play a combined total of 145 matches for Liverpool, scoring 14 times and assisting 19 in the process.

The 22-year-old enjoyed his best year to date in Klopp’s final season as he racked up 53 appearances, four goals and 14 assists across all competitions. However, under Arne Slot despite winning a league title, he’s found first team opportunities much more scarce, with 26 appearances and just one start in the Premier League.

He has, however, shown flashes of what he’s capable of with three consecutive goals in Europe’s elite competition including a winner at the home of the French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey Elliott admits he’s considering his future at Anfield

Harvey Elliott has spent six years of his career with Liverpool and has played 22 times for England at Under-21 level.But he’s yet to make his senior international debut and will need a run of games if he’s to try and get himself in contention for Thomas Tuchel’s squad at the World Cup in 2026.

Elliott would likely be a regular starter at Wolves in either a central attacking midfield role ahead of Joao Gomes and Andre or potentially in a wider area to provide a creative outlet for Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Either way, Elliott has admitted he needs to think about his next step after a frustrating campaign as a utility player. He told the Liverpool Echo last month: “I think it's been a lot more difficult for me because I obviously had that injury at the start.But at the same time, you need to be here for the team, work as hard as you can and when the opportunities come on the pitch...

"A lot of times this season it's almost been [coming on] when we've been losing or drawing, so it is about trying to change the game, try and turn it around and have a positive impact. But, you know, any minutes for Liverpool are amazing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliott is under contract until 2027 but admits he wants to progress and make the most of his career be that at Anfield or potentially at another club. He did, however, speak of his affiliation to the football club and his desire to stay if given the opportunity to feature more regularly.

“I hope that I can push on. This is my team, I am committed to them and it's just a situation that is always going to have a lot of talk. I just need to think about what is best for my future, my career and as much as I want it to be here you never know what is going to happen around the corner.

"If I had it my way, that would be here, I would play each and every game here and stay here for the rest of my career but it all depends on managers, the people above and as I said you don't know what could happen but as far as I am aware I am here, here to stay and this is the club I want to be at.

"Hopefully I am still here to be honest. It is the best place to be, the best club to be at and especially having the fans around us at the moment, I don't think there is a better place to be playing.Players go through ups and downs but at the end of the day you have to come out fighting and I think it is within myself to make it happen. So hopefully I can stay here for the rest of my career."