Liverpool have been ‘following’ midfield ace for months amid target update

Liverpool were beaten 3-1 away at Brentford last time out, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scoring their goal. They will be looking to bounce back this weekend against Wolves in the FA Cup.

The Reds are currently 6th in the Premier League table. Here is a look at some of the latest news coming out of the club...

Midfielder on radar

Liverpool have apparently been keeping tabs on Wolves’ midfielder Matheus Nunes for a while now. That’s according to reporter Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, who claims they have been ‘following’ him for months, even before his move to the Premier League. He has caught the eye at Molinuex since his summer switch from Sporting Lisbon.

World Cup winner’s stance

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Alexis MacAllister, who has been linked with the Reds, has revealed his stance on his immediate future. The World Cup winner with Argentina has admitted he is ‘happy’ where he is at the moment and has said, as per BBC Sport: “I feel really good with this club and my team-mates, and everyone who works her. I try not to read too much. I always say I am really happy here and I don’t have any rush to leave. I am focused on the next game with this club.”

Loan latest