Liverpool have three ‘agents’ in place to complete Fabio Carvalho signing

Liverpool were unable to sign Fabio Carvalho from Fulham in January and clubs such as Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid have since been linked.

Fabio Carvalho celebrates scoring for Fulham. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The euphoria of Luis Diaz's shock arrival is certainly showing no signs of relenting.

When news emerged that Liverpool were set to sign the winger from Porto on January transfer deadline day, it caught fans aback somewhat.

Yet given Diaz had been linked with a switch to Anfield for several months, it was completely unexpected.

It was more the timing for the Reds' swoop that was the surprise.

Jurgen Klopp hasn't traditionally conducted his business in the winter window. If Diaz was ever going to join, it was widely expected it would be in the summer.

Certainly, Liverpool are reaping the dividends of moving for Diaz sooner than expected. Neither party could have asked for a better start.

The news that did startle Kopites aplenty on deadline day, though, came shortly after Diaz was through the door.

Carvalho deal breaks down

It would surface that Klopp's side were working on a deal behind the scenes to recruit Fulham's Fabio Carvalho for around £8 million.

The attacking midfielder was in flying form for the Championship leaders. Out of contract at the Cottagers in the summer, Liverpool moved to steal a march on any other potential suitors.

Unfortunately, the deal would break down in the 11th hour. Carvalho remained a Fulham player, although Klopp confessed that it would be ‘crazy’ why the Reds wouldn't still look to tie up a deal.

But with Liverpool's failure to sign Carvalho as public as Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the Oscars stage, clubs across Europe would undoubtedly have been alerted.

It was reported that the vultures started to circle after the window slammed shut. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund - able to sign pre-contract agreements with Carvalho - were said to be keen.

Manchester United and Chelsea have subsequently been linked.

In truth, it's hardly a surprise. The England under-21 international is one of the brightest prospects in the world.

Three key advantages

However, to fend off rivals and secure Carvalho's signature, Liverpool have three key advantages already in place.

When talks were ongoing about Carvalho potentially moving to Anfield in January, he was likely in communication with Harvey Elliott.

The pair played together at age-group level for Fulham and remain friends.

Certainly, Carvalho will be impressed by the eye-catching progress that Elliott has made since moving to Merseyside in 2019.

The 18-year-old is firmly part of Klopp's plans and he was rewarded with three successive Premier League starts before suffering a cruel ankle injury at Leeds in September.

But since returning from his setback, Elliott has featured in the Carabao Cup final defeat of Chelsea at Wembley and part of a Liverpool squad gunning for a historic quadruple.

Last season, Elliott recorded seven goals and 11 assists in 41 appearances on loan at Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

Carvalho has already netted eight times and created a further six in 29 games for Fulham in the second tier.

It's a barometer that ultimately leads to the conclusion that Carvalho should have no trouble stepping up to the Premier League.

However, the teenager will know that improvements to his game will be a necessity.

Neco Williams has proved a revelation since his loan switch to Fulham did indeed go through on deadline day.

Firmly behind Trent Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order at Liverpool, the right-back moved to the Cottagers for regular game-time.

Williams has thrived at Craven Cottage. He's bagged two goals and two assists in nine matches to help Marco Silva's side hurtle back towards the top flight.

Indeed, the Wales international has thrived in the capital.

But the fact he's a bit-part player at the Reds underlines the marked step up required to be a first-team regular.

Still, Carvalho's likely discussed all facets of being a Liverpool player with Williams and tapped into his knowledge of the tweaks he might need to make.

That's something that Harry Wilson may also be able to help with.

Neco Williams celebrates scoring for Fulham with Harry Wilson. Picture: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

It's easy to forget that the attacking midfielder came through the academy ranks at Anfield, having joined the club at under-nines level.

First-team opportunities were hard to come by for Wilson, though.

He totalled on two cup appearances and was shipped out on loan to Crewe Alexandra, Hull City, Derby County, Bournemouth and Cardiff City before he was sold to Fulham last summer. He earned the Reds a cool £12 million.

When reflecting on his lack of first-team chances at Liverpool, there might be things that Wilson perhaps may have done differently or areas of his game he couldn't quite reach the level of.

Regardless, Wilson's likely only got positive things to say, having spent almost 16 years at his boyhood club.

Given the paperwork was complete and medical passed, Carvalho may well still be steadfast he still wants to join Liverpool.