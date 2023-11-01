Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool appear to be attempting to line up their first signing ready for when the January transfer window opens. The Reds have been linked to a number of names since summer business came to a close and this one player has been a long-standing figure of interest for Jurgen Klopp.

Despite the restructure of their engine room being the sole focus of the summer, Liverpool remain on the market for one more midfielder as they look to add more options to the No.6 position. André Trindade has been a name on the Anfield radar for a while now but as a summer move could not materialise, he is now the main name linked to a Merseyside switch in January.

Fluminense made it clear that they would not be parting ways with André until at least January, as they need all hands on deck to challenge for the Copa Libertadores title this weekend.

According to sports journalist François Plateau, it is ‘confirmed’ that the Brazilian has ‘verbally agreed personal terms with Liverpool’ amid their keen interest to sign him in the new year. However, no official agreement has been signed and there are also some other clubs hovering around who are interested in André.

One of Liverpool’s main rivals for the midfielder’s signature is Arsenal, who have been monitoring the situation along with ‘a handful of clubs from Spain and Italy.’ All teams interested in André have been told the same thing — that transfer offers will not be entertained by Fluminense until after the Copa Libertadores final.