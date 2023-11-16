The Athletic Bilbao attacker is highly-rated and is out of contract next summer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool have already been heavily linked with a potential Mohamed Salah replacement across the past year.

The Reds have been reportedly interested in Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams and the young winger is certainly an impressive talent who has impressed on the wings for the Spanish club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Williams, 21, will see his current deal expire at the end of the season and there are the likes of Manchester City, Barcelona, Liverpool and Aston Villa all ready and waiting to secure his signature.

His agent Félix Tainta recently spoke out on his future, as he told El Correo: "Let's not forget that the contract ends in a few months.

"There is no definitive offer from the club or the player. The player should decide his future."

Tainta then added: "If we talk about a definitive offer or apply pressure, we're on the wrong track. I don't know who can leak that and what purpose it serves, but if that's the case, I would say they are wrong... The club knows what the player's plan is, what he wants. There is no definitive offer from either party."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool may be looking at Williams as he ranks as the third most creative winger in Europe, ahead of Kylian Mbappe in fourth, Moussa Diaby in fifth and Salah in sixth place.

The figures (from the Football Observatory) are calculated by adding the number of key passes (for chances) and expected assists and he ranks fourth for key passes and sixth for expected assists and the fact he plays off the right makes him a direct potential Salah replacement.

He can play off either wing, but he has great technical ability, pace and has managed one goal and five assists in 10 games so far this season.

Speaking to El Periodico de Espana recently, Williams said he was flattered that "big teams" were monitoring his progress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Williams revealed: "I feel very good. I think that this season I am making a leap in quality, I am growing as a footballer, which is what I work for every day. That big teams like Barca, Madrid or clubs in England are watching me means that I am doing my job well."