Liverpool have ‘agreed’ contract deal as rivals join transfer chase

Liverpool were beaten 2-1 away at Tottenham Hotspur this weekend in the Premier League

Liverpool put in a spirited display against Spurs but lost at the end after Joel Matip turned the ball into his own net. The Reds were reduced to nine men during the game.

Jurgen Klopp can still take a lot of heart from his side’s performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Here is a look at some of the latest news coming out of the club...

Defender deal agreed

Liverpool have ‘agreed’ a deal in ‘principle’ with Trent Alexander-Arnold regarding a new contract, according to a report by Football Insider. He was substituted on during the match against Tottenham on Saturday night.

The 24-year-old, who is an England international with 20 caps under his belt to date, rose up through the youth ranks at Anfield and broke into the first-team back in 2016. He has since made 278 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with 16 goals so far to date.

Company in winger pursuit

Liverpool have reportedly been joined by fellow top flight club Brighton and Hove Albion in pursuit of Atletico Madrid attacker Nico Williams. According to a report by Spanish news outlet Fichajes, the Seagulls are keen on landing the La Liga ace in the future along with the Reds, Aston Villa and Manchester United.