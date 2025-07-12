Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on May 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool could be forced to sell this senior star after he knocked back a new contract offer.

Liverpool could be in line to lose another key player to Real Madrid this summer following the latest reports coming out of Spain.

Following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s exit, Los Blancos have continued to hover over Anfield as they eye a deal for Ibrahima Konaté. The France international is currently at a stalemate with Liverpool over a new contract and he is now at risk of leaving as a free agent.

Real Madrid, eager and in search of another bargain signing, are looking to snap Konaté up next year for free. However, Liverpool seem to have learned from the Alexander-Arnold saga and aren’t willing to let the centre-back leave for nothing.

Liverpool considering Ibrahima Konaté sale

As a result of them struggling to reach a contract renewal agreement with Konaté, Liverpool are considering the option of a summer sale before it’s too late. If they do opt to sell this window, all signs are pointing to the Spanish capital as his next destination.

According to Cadena Ser journalist Antón Meana, the Reds have opened the floor to a summer sale and have named their asking price for Konaté.

“Those at Anfield do not rule out putting Konaté on the market this summer for around €50 million (£43m), if they see that he does not renew,” Meane said (relayed via Bernabéu Digital). “If that happens, the player will ask to negotiate with Real Madrid.”

The asking price would see Liverpool make a decent profit, having activated his £36 million release clause at RB Leipzig in 2021.

New Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has requested the club sign a new centre-back this summer and Konaté’s name has been circled by the club.

Their Club World Cup results have highlighted that changes are due within Los Blancos, especially after their 4-0 semi-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool contract latest

During the latter months of last year, reports emerged claiming Liverpool were looking to tie down Konaté with a new deal. After agreeing new terms with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, the Reds made the Frenchman a priority, but there has been no movement.

The Guardian reported last month that Konaté had rejected Liverpool’s contract offer, having been left ‘disappointed’ with the structure of the proposal. The defender’s representatives are reportedly ‘pushing for a higher basic wage’ after Liverpool’s offer was ‘heavily based’ on hitting individual targets.

Tensions have been rising as the likelihood of Konaté flat out refusing to stay at Anfield grows. The longer this goes on, the less time Liverpool have to make a sale.

Nicolò Schira has provided a fresh update on the situation, claiming that Konaté has refused an extension through to 2030.

“Ibrahima Konaté has turned down Liverpool’s bid to extend his contract until 2030. His contract with LFC currently expires in 2026,” the reporter wrote on social media.

This leaves Liverpool in quite the predicament. If Konaté is firm on not penning a new deal, regardless of what is put in front of him, they will need to sell up sooner rather than later or risk a repeat of Alexander-Arnold’s exit.