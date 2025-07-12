Vinicius Junior #7, Jude Bellingham #5, and Trent Alexander-Arnold #12 of Real Madrid C.F. celebrate after Fran Garcia #20 (not pictured) scores his team's second goal during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarter-final match between Real Madrid CF and Borussia Dortmund at MetLife Stadium on July 05, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Getty Images

Liverpool are looking at some potential additions for the left wing with Luis Diaz’s future uncertain

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have already done some fantastic business in the transfer market so far this summer, but it may not be over yet as links with another marquee signing have emerged.

Reports state that the Reds have joined the likes of Arsenal in the race for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, who has fallen down the pecking order at the Bernabeu and may be available for a stunning Premier League switch this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old is comfortable playing on either wing or even through the centre and has stood out for Real for several years, though the signing of Kylian Mbappe last summer and recent emergence of Gonzalo Garcia has made Rodrygo less of a key man and more of a supporting figure.

At Anfield, Rodrygo would slide perfectly in on the left wing, particularly if rumours Luis Diaz is pushing for an exit prove true. With Darwin Nunez also expected to leave, the Reds could have the perfect solution in the shape of versatile forward Rodrygo. He may cost a small fortune, but if forward players exit then it may be a transfer worth breaking the bank for.

Jude Bellingham’s exciting Rodrygo verdict

Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham had glowing praise when asked by Thierry Henry on CBS about Rodrygo last season: "Rodrygo is so underrated. For me, he’s probably the most talented and most gifted player in the squad.

“The things he can do with the football — we’ll be messing around and he’ll flick the ball up somehow and you’re like, ‘How do you do that?’. I’m trying to do it, twisting up my ankles and everything like that. He’s a pleasure to play with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The respect that the Brazilian international has from his teammates proves what a valuable player he would be to any club in the world. The fact Los Blancos are even considering letting him go reflects the star-studded young squad they have built in recent years. Rodrygo has been a key part of that, but the belief now is that he may be open to trying something new and become one of the first names on the team sheet elsewhere.

Arsenal’s Mikel Merino on Rodrygo

It is not only his teammates who have had great things to say about Rodrygo, as Arsenal and Spain midfielder Mikel Merino praised the Brazilian ahead of his club’s Champions League clash with Real.

Merino said: “I said I had a soft spot for Rodrygo, because of what he is as a player. Very complete, technically exquisite. He has every possible resource in his game: he plays inside, outside, goes into space… He’s a player I really like.”

These words may serve as a warning to Liverpool, amidst continued rumours that the Gunners are also interested in a huge swoop for Rodrygo. His qualities are clear to see and elite clubs all over the world know it. If the Reds are to overcome Arsenal in securing a move for another of the world’s highest-profile stars on the market, they must act fast in resolving the futures of Diaz and Nunez and make their play quickly to secure a signing who could yet take the Premier League champions to a new level.