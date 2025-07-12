Jude Bellingham and Mikel Merino agree Liverpool could sign "very complete", "underrated and most gifted" star
Liverpool have already done some fantastic business in the transfer market so far this summer, but it may not be over yet as links with another marquee signing have emerged.
Reports state that the Reds have joined the likes of Arsenal in the race for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, who has fallen down the pecking order at the Bernabeu and may be available for a stunning Premier League switch this summer.
The 24-year-old is comfortable playing on either wing or even through the centre and has stood out for Real for several years, though the signing of Kylian Mbappe last summer and recent emergence of Gonzalo Garcia has made Rodrygo less of a key man and more of a supporting figure.
At Anfield, Rodrygo would slide perfectly in on the left wing, particularly if rumours Luis Diaz is pushing for an exit prove true. With Darwin Nunez also expected to leave, the Reds could have the perfect solution in the shape of versatile forward Rodrygo. He may cost a small fortune, but if forward players exit then it may be a transfer worth breaking the bank for.
Jude Bellingham’s exciting Rodrygo verdict
Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham had glowing praise when asked by Thierry Henry on CBS about Rodrygo last season: "Rodrygo is so underrated. For me, he’s probably the most talented and most gifted player in the squad.
“The things he can do with the football — we’ll be messing around and he’ll flick the ball up somehow and you’re like, ‘How do you do that?’. I’m trying to do it, twisting up my ankles and everything like that. He’s a pleasure to play with.”
The respect that the Brazilian international has from his teammates proves what a valuable player he would be to any club in the world. The fact Los Blancos are even considering letting him go reflects the star-studded young squad they have built in recent years. Rodrygo has been a key part of that, but the belief now is that he may be open to trying something new and become one of the first names on the team sheet elsewhere.
Arsenal’s Mikel Merino on Rodrygo
It is not only his teammates who have had great things to say about Rodrygo, as Arsenal and Spain midfielder Mikel Merino praised the Brazilian ahead of his club’s Champions League clash with Real.
Merino said: “I said I had a soft spot for Rodrygo, because of what he is as a player. Very complete, technically exquisite. He has every possible resource in his game: he plays inside, outside, goes into space… He’s a player I really like.”
These words may serve as a warning to Liverpool, amidst continued rumours that the Gunners are also interested in a huge swoop for Rodrygo. His qualities are clear to see and elite clubs all over the world know it. If the Reds are to overcome Arsenal in securing a move for another of the world’s highest-profile stars on the market, they must act fast in resolving the futures of Diaz and Nunez and make their play quickly to secure a signing who could yet take the Premier League champions to a new level.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.