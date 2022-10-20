Liverpool in ‘contact’ over transfer and Reds suffer rejection

Latest Liverpool news and rumours on Thursday

Liverpool picked up a huge 1-0 over Manchester City last weekend courtesy of Mo Salah’s second-half winner and then beat West Ham United by the same score last night thanks to Darwin Nunez’s goal. The Reds are back in action on Saturday away at Nottingham Forest.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently sat in 7th place in the table. Here is a look at the latest news coming out of the club...

Bundesliga ace on radar

Liverpool are reportedly interested in RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer. According to Bild reporter Christian Falk, they have made ‘contact’ with representatives of the Bundesliga ace.

The Austria international is out of contract at the end of this season and is currently due to become a free agent next summer. Falk also reports that Bayern Munich and Chelsea are keen on him as well.

Midfielder to reject interest

Stanislav Lobotka, who plays for Lazio, is apparently ready to ‘reject’ interest from the Reds and pen a new deal with his current club, according to 90min. The midfielder is also believed to be on the radar of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

He has been playing in Italy since 2020 and has made 79 appearances in all competitions for Lazio to date, chipping in with two goals. The Slovakia international has also played for Nordsjælland and Celta Vigo in the past.

Ex-coach rejects move

Ex-Liverpool coach Michael Beale has rejected the chance to join Wolves. The current QPR boss has decided to stay where he is, as per The Telegraph.